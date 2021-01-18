Lillian Boyle

NORTH ANDOVER — Lillian Boyle, formerly of Wakefield, passed away on Jan. 14, 2021, at Mary Immaculate in Lawrence.

The daughter of the late Edward and Julia (Danylo) Nowak. She was predeceased by her brother Edward Nowak Jr. and sister Virginia J. Crowley. She is survived by her son Kevin F. Boyle and his wife Meredith of Wakefield, granddaughter Caity Boyle of Lynn, her two great-grandchildren, Teagan and Kyle Brownell, as well as nieces and nephews.

Lillian relocated to North Andover to her little condo at Sutton Pond. She became involved in the St. Michael Parish community where she was a Eucharistic minister. Lillian later relocated to Marguerite’s House Assisted Living in Lawrence, where she spent her last few years. The family is extremely grateful for the care she received at Marguerite’s House and Mary Immaculate.

The public may attend a Funeral Mass at St. Michael Church in North Andover on Tuesday at 11:30 a,m. All other services will be private due to the current conditions of COVID-19. For online condolences, please visit www.contefuneralhomes.com