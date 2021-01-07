Lillian Bruni, 97

Jan 7, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the January 6, 2021 edition.

LYNNFIELD — Lillian Bruni, 97, passed on to eternal life on Dec. 2, 2020.

Lillian was the last of her generation and the beloved matriarch of her large, tight-knit family. She is joined in Heaven by her husband Louis J. Bruni; her son Michael T. Bruni; her cherished parents Alec and Anna Bodnaruk; and her much-loved brothers and sisters Andrew, John, Tommy, Victoria and Maria.

She leaves behind her children: Thomas M. Bruni and his partner Kay Onan of Roslindale; Carol A. Bruni of Melrose; Stephan L. Bruni of Gray, Maine; and Susan Maria Lagorio of Amesbury. Lillian will be dearly missed by her loving grandchildren: Cathleen Forand and her husband Eric; Christine Fiorentino and her husband Thomas; Michael Bruni and his wife Lauren; Eric Bruni, Stephan Bruni; Maria Gritz and her husband Clayton; Peter Lagorio and Gregory Lagorio.

Lillian was blessed with 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews who will remember her fondly.

Family and friends alike remember Lillian’s joy, unconditional love, acceptance, generosity, patience, respect for traditions and sense of humor. She loved parties, dancing, cooking, especially recipes from her Ukrainian heritage, babies, hugs, the smell of fresh basil, shopping, nature and, most of all, her family. She was quick to compliment, a gifted storyteller and a social butterfly. Lillian kept a well-stocked pantry and was glad to see her grandchildren and their friends rummaging through it whenever they liked.

At the dinner table, she encouraged us to eat to our heart’s content and to laugh often, and her sassy humor was often accompanied by the wink of an eye. Lillian frequently encouraged us to “take care of each other.”

Lillian had quite the sense of adventure and was able to travel with her husband and friends often. Most notably, at the age of 87, she embarked on a trip of a lifetime to Ukraine, which included a 12-hour train ride from Kiev to her father’s childhood village. There, she was welcomed by many members of her extended family whom she met for the very first time. Baba, we will always Love You More.

The family will have a private funeral service. Should friends and family desire, remembrances may be made to the March of Dimes, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 673667, Marietta, GA 30006, in honor of Lillian’s love of babies. To send online condolences, visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.