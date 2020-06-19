Lisa M. Jacquard, 57

Jun 19, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the June 19, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Lisa M. Jacquard, 57, a lifelong Wakefield resident, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Lynn on February 26, 1963 she was the daughter of Barbara M. (Olivieri) Joyce and the late Joseph Joyce.

Lisa was raised and educated in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield Memorial High School, Class of 1982. After high school she attended North Shore Community College and Middlesex Community College and pursued a career in education. Lisa had worked as an educator in Wakefield and Melrose for more than 20 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Church; she was married at the church in 1987 and it is where her children and grandchildren were all baptized.

Lisa enjoyed crafting and baking, but most of all enjoyed the holidays and time spent decorating for all of them. She also loved travelling to all parts of Florida, anywhere in the sun, she was happy.

In addition to her mother, Lisa is survived by her husband David A. Jacquard; her two daughters: Brittany Smith and her husband Ryan of Salem and Nicole Jacquard and her fiancé Bryan Michelson of Methuen; her three grandchildren: Cameron, Lucas, and Owen Michelson; her brother, Richard Joyce of Wakefield; as well as her aunt, Carol Brain of Wakefield. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Her funeral mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Monday at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Sunday from 12 – 4 p.m. Interment will be at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield.