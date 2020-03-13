Lisa V. Abkarian, 34

Mar 13, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 13, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Lisa V. Abkarian, 34, of Wakefield and formerly of Stoneham died March 2, 2020. She was born at Melrose/Wakefield Hospital on June 8, 1985. She was raised in Stoneham and was a graduate of Stoneham High School, Class of 2003. She enjoyed family time, karaoke, arts, beach and loved animals especially her cat Stella.

Survived by her dad, Dikran Abkarian of Wakefield, mom, Shelley A. (Brian) Skinner and stepdad Brian Skinner of Stoneham. She was also the loving sister of Cindy and Richie Abkarian. She is survived by her niece Jenna and nephew Leo Abkarian, whom she adored both and spent so much of her time with. She was the granddaughter of Veronica Abkarian and the late Hagop Abkarian of Wakefield and the late Gloria (Giannone) and Edward Brian of Stoneham.She will be missed by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services were private. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home.