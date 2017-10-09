Get into the local shopping experience
Oct 9, 2017 by Keith Curtis
LOOK FOR THE Experience Wakefield A-frames outside local merchant establishments and around Lake Quannapowitt each Saturday, from now until December. The unique A-frames are designed to encourage everyone to shop locally. The A-frames have been generously donated by Wakefield Main Streets, The Savings Bank and the Wakefield Co-operative Bank, in collaboration with the merchants. Among the many local merchants and businesses helping to promote shopping locally are (left to right) Ally Houghton, marketing coordinator, The Savings Bank; Susan Wetmore, vice president, Wakefield Main Streets; Fcuzan Ahmad, Artisan Vapor Co.; Laura-Marie Small, Kidcasso; Mike Wojack, president Wakefield Co-operative Bank; Rada Frohlichstein, Rada Boutique; and Jennie Terry, marketing and social media manager, Wakefield Co-operative Bank.
Published in the October 9, 2017 edition.
Recent Comments