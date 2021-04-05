Lorraine Donovan, 93

Apr 5, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the April 5, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Lorraine A. Donovan, 93, of Wakefield, formerly of Lynnfield and Stoneham, died Friday, April 2, 2021 at the Brightview Senior Living in Wakefield.

Born in Medford on May 12, 1927, she was the daughter of the late James and Lillian (Donahue) MacDonald.

Lorraine was a graduate of Malden Catholic Girls High School, Class of 1946. She was a retired purchasing agent for Potter Drug of Malden. Mrs. Donovan enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending time in Marco Island.

She was the wife of the late William E. Donovan. Mrs. Donovan was the mother of John S. Donovan of Hampton, New Hampshire; and the late Cathy A. Donovan. She was the sister of the late Ruth McNeil, Lillian DiPaola, and Claire Larkin. Mrs. Donovan was the grandmother of Jack and Thomas Donovan of Seabrook, New Hampshire. She was the cherished aunt of Deborah Lacey, Kristine DiPaola, Donna Ferragamo, Patricia DiPaola-Covelle, Karen Larkin and Paul Larkin. Mrs. Donovan was the dear great aunt of Kerry Trachtenberg and Colleen Lacey-Plumley and many nieces and nephews.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Maria Goretti Church, 112 Chestnut St., Lynnfield on Wednesday, April 7 at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will take place at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday, April 6 from 4-6 p.m. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden.