Lt. Louis R. Sardella Jr. retires from WFD

Feb 9, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the February 9, 2021

WAKEFIELD — Chief Michael Sullivan announced today that Wakefield Fire Lieutenant Louis R. Sardella Jr. retired from the Wakefield Fire Department on January 7, 2021 after serving the department for more than 27 years. At the time of his retirement he was the senior member of Group 1, led by Captain Randy Hudson, assigned as the Lieutenant for Ladder 1.

Firefighter Sardella was appointed to the Wakefield Fire Department on October 4, 1993. He was appointed to Permanent Fire Lieutenant on October 13, 2013, spending the majority of his time as a Lieutenant assigned to Ladder 1.

Lou was proud of his service with Ladder1 and is a wealth of knowledge regarding all of the equipment carried on it. Lou was known for his delicious breakfasts that he would cook to order for his fellow group members. Lou’s group celebrated his upcoming retirement with his family during a small impromptu ceremony at Wakefield Fire Headquarters on December 8, 2020. His group presented several gifts to him including a beautiful carved plaque as well as a golden commemorative golf club.

Chief Sullivan praised Sardella as a hard-working and conscientious fire officer who never hesitated to help out with various department projects. “Lou is a well-respected and competent fire officer. His extensive knowledge and experience with the fire service will be missed.” Sullivan stated “We wish him a long and healthy retirement with his wife Lynne in their new home in Maine.”