Lucille M. McLaud, 86

Nov 6, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Published in the November 6, 2017 edition

LYNNFIELD — Lucille M. McLaud, 86, of Lynnfield and formerly of Chatham, died Friday, November 3 at the Pilgram Rehab and Skilled Nursing Center in Peabody.

Born in Lynn on October 11, 1931 she was the daughter of the late Thomas A. and Lena M. (Cormier) Oak.

Mrs. McLaud was raised in Lynn and was a graduate of St. Jean High School, Class of 1950. She had been a longtime Chatham resident before making her home in Lynnfield where she had been a resident for the past 11 years.

She was the beloved wife of Thomas J. McLaud. She was the loving mother of Marilyn Flint of Salem, Katherine Welenc of Beverly, James McLaud of Lynnfield, Jane Lingad of Yorktown, VA, Paula Doyle of Peabody, and Nancy Lang of Lynnfield. She is also survived by her sister of Olive McGrath of Lynn; as well as her 16 adoring grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Maria Goretti Church, 112 Chestnut St., Lynnfield on Thursday at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment, Forest Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.