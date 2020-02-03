Lucy M. Smith, 91

CHELMSFORD — Lucy M. (Yeaton) Smith, 91, of Chelmsford, formerly of Wakefield, January 29, 2020. Beloved wife of Douglas H. Smith, to whom she was married for over 69 years. She was born in Swampscott February 6, 1928, the daughter of the late Sherman and Helen (Tanner) Yeaton.

Lucy worked for General Electric in Lynn for many years; she really enjoyed her last job, seeing all the children in the Wakefield school system in the cafeteria. Lucy’s favorite pastimes were reading, knitting and gardening.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Marsha Greenlaw and her husband, David of Billerica; her son, Stephen Smith of Ware; her brother Robert Yeaton of Danvers and her three loving grandchildren, Nicole Sliney and her husband Phillip and Katlyn Winch and her husband, Kyle and Melissa Vanoverloop and her husband, Ryan. She was also expecting her first great-grandchild Baby V.

Visiting hours will be held in the Burns Funeral Home, 354 Boston Rd. (Rt. 3A), Billerica, Monday, February 3, from 4 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. www.burnsfuneralhomes.com