Lunchtime crash in Square draws a crowd

Nov 3, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Published in the November 3, 2017 edition.

WAKEFIELD — A Melrose man was cited for failing to stop at a red light at Main and Water streets early yesterday afternoon after he reportedly caused an accident that involved four motor vehicles in the Square.

According to police, the driver of a 2013 Buick ran a red light while traveling north on Main Street around 12:40 p.m. His vehicle rear-ended a 2017 Nissan driven by a Reading man and then plowed into a 2014 Lincoln and an older model Toyota parked at the corner of Main and Lincoln streets.

The driver of the Buick initially refused to be taken to the hospital, but fire officials reported that as crews were cleaning up debris from the crashes, the man collapsed and began having some sort of seizure.

Traffic was at a standstill while emergency personnel dealt with those involved.

—–

A ride sharing bicycle was found abandoned near the intersection of Sylvan Avenue and Broadway around 8:10 a.m. yesterday.

—–

At 11:28 a.m. yesterday a woman told police about a possible scam telephone call.

—–

A man with several bags was spotted behind a backstop at Nasella Field around noon yesterday. A citizen believes the man is living in some nearby woods.

—–

A man was reported down on North Avenue around 1:50 yesterday afternoon. A crew from Action Ambulance responded.

—–

Roofers working near the intersection of Main and Oak streets in Greenwood around 3:05 yesterday afternoon reportedly were throwing material onto vehicles and traffic below. When police arrived, an argument about a possibly damaged motor vehicle was happening. Police resolved the matter after determining there to be no damage to the vehicle.

—–

A low-hanging limb was reported on North Avenue around 4:10 p.m. yesterday. The DPW handled the situation.

—–

During the 24 hours ending around 9 a.m. today, firefighters answered 22 calls, 13 for medical aid.

At 9:45 a.m. they went to a home in the 200 block of Albion Street to deal with a fire alarm system malfunction.

At 12:40 p.m. they went to the motor vehicle accident at the corner of Main and Lincoln streets.

At 1:15 p.m. they went to McDonald’s restaurant to handle a fire alarm system malfunction.

Around this time, they also went to 39 Water St. where workers were replacing an alarm and it went off.

At 9 a.m. today, firefighters went to a motor vehicle accident in the 600 block of Main Street.