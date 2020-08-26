Ambrefe family donation seeks to save lives

By jkeating624

Published August 26, 2020

THE AMBREFE FAMILY donated a Stryker LUCAS 3 CPR device in honor of late Village Pharmacy co-owner Brian Ambrefe during a ceremony at Lynnfield Fire Headquarters on Aug. 21. From left, Selectman Phil Crawford, Selectmen Chairman Chris Barrett, Police Chief David Been, Deputy Fire Chief Jim Wallace, Lyndon Ambrefe, Mary Ambrefe, Avery Ambrefe, Firefighter/EMT Dan Ornae and Fire Chief Glenn Davis. (Dan Tomasello Photo)

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — Late Village Pharmacy co-owner Brian Ambrefe’s legacy continues to shine bright a year after his passing.

The Ambrefe family donated a Stryker LUCAS 3 CPR device to the Fire Department in honor of Brian, who passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 23, 2019 at the age of 56.

“This gift provides my children and I an opportunity to honor Brian’s commitment to the town of Lynnfield over a span of three decades and the thousands of patient interactions he had,” Mary Meade Ambrefe, Brian’s widow, stated in a letter. “Our hope is the community will recognize this gesture as Brian continuing to care for the townspeople he dedicated his professional life to serving.”

Avery Ambrefe, Brian’s daughter, echoed her mother’s sentiment while the device was being unveiled during an Aug. 21 ceremony at Fire Headquarters.

“This donation is a way for dad to live on in the community,” said Avery. “He was a person the people of Lynnfield could trust and go to. There was this sense he would be there to protect them and guide them during difficult times. I think this donation is a wonderful way for his memory to live on.”

Lyndon Ambrefe agreed with his sister and mom.

“The day we lost dad was a very difficult day,” said Lyndon. “One of the memories I have about that day was speaking to Fire Chief Glenn Davis about dad’s passing. His professionalism and the professionalism displayed by all of the firefighters, EMS and police officers in the town of Lynnfield was truly comforting for our entire family. We wanted to do something to give back to the community. It will save lives.”

Davis recalled that Mary approached him this past June about making a donation to the Fire Department in Brian’s memory. While the Fire Department already has a Stryker LUCAS 3 CPR device, Davis said the department could use a second one in order to ensure patients requiring CPR get the care they need.

“This piece of equipment allows for paramedics to initiate more advanced care as they are not tied up exclusively with providing chest compressions during a cardiac arrest,” said Davis. “It is representative of Brian and how he continues to look after the community he cared so deeply about and devoted his professional life to. This donation will save lives.”

Deputy Fire Chief Jim Wallace demonstrated how the Stryker LUCAS 3 CPR device works to the Ambrefe family.

“It’s an excellent addition to our ambulance service,” said Wallace. “The good thing about it is it has a backpack design, so we can just throw it on our backs and run in a house. It is easily deployable and is easy to get in and out of a house. We have had incredible results with this piece of equipment. When we go to a hospital with a patient, the hospital leaves it on and doesn’t take it off. It allows them to continue to do lifesaving procedures with it running until they are ready to shut it off. As a first responder, you get tired while performing CPR and manual compressions. This does not get tired. And even if it does, we can use another battery or plug it in.”

Mary recalled that Brian had a great deal of respect and admiration for first responders. She said her family deeply appreciates the care her husband received.

“It was so important for us to continue to support the Fire Department,” said Mary. “We are so grateful for Chief Davis’ outstanding leadership and the courage and professionalism demonstrated by the Lynnfield Fire Department while caring for Brian as well as the ongoing support that is allowing us to slowly heal.”

Lyndon said the past year has been incredibly difficult for the Ambrefe family, but said his father’s impact is everlasting.

“I think we are all finding ways to still see dad every single day,” said Lyndon. “We have taken the strength he has given us and the lessons he taught us to help us move into a new chapter of our lives, where hopefully we can successfully contribute back to society with the things that we love, whether it be my sister with her dance and exercise education career, my mom with her health coaching and myself with cooking. We all just want to take the things we love the most and be able to give back the community.”

Avery said, “It has been difficult to navigate the past year.” She said her father was “always such a voice of reason and logic, and had an immense trust in science.”

“It’s difficult to see some of that strain in our society, but I have taken all of the lessons I have learned from him growing up and hold them true in my heart,” said Avery.

Lyndon noted his family and the entire town misses Village Pharmacy, which closed last November.

“Someone once said Village Pharmacy was where you went to meet your neighbors and make friends,” said Lyndon. “I worked in the pharmacy with dad while I was growing up. He knew everyone’s name and knew everyone’s dog when they came through the door. I know a lot of friendships were formed over the years through the pharmacy and the community. It was great that dad introduced folks who became lifelong friends. I know they all miss him dearly. We have to carry on without him, but we have to remember the lessons he taught us, which is to treat your neighbors with utmost kindness.”

Lyndon also had the opportunity to load the CPR device into an ambulance at the end of the ceremony. After he put it in the ambulance, the Ambrefe family was given a round of applause.

Officials appreciate donation

The Board of Selectmen formally accepted the Stryker LUCAS 3 CPR device donation, totaling $9,648, during an Aug. 19 meeting. Selectmen Chairman Chris Barrett said Brian’s passing was “a huge loss for the town of Lynnfield.”

“Brian was a fixture in Lynnfield for many years,” said Barrett. “It seemed like he knew every single family and knew everything that was going on with every family. He was a wonderful person that so many people loved and appreciated. This is a wonderful donation in his memory.”

Selectman Dick Dalton agreed.

“The Ambrefe family has meant so much to so many people,” said Dalton. “It was a magnificent gesture and on behalf of the community, I want to say thank you so much to Mary and her entire family. We miss Brian and we love you guys.”

Selectman Phil Crawford called the donation “a wonderful gesture” that will honor Brian’s legacy.

“I want to thank Mary and her family for everything they have done,” said Crawford. “I considered Brian a close friend and he is very much missed. This donation is greatly appreciated.”

Police Chief David Breen concurred with the selectmen’s point of view.

“Brian was such an integral part of this community,” said Breen. “The LUCAS device is an incredible machine and for them to donate one speaks to his legacy. Thank you so much to the Ambrefe family.”

If residents would like to share memories of Brian with the Ambrefe family, they can send an email to brianambrefememories@gmail.com.

“We have gotten a lot of humorous and a lot of heartfelt stories,” said Lyndon. “It’s wonderful to continue to see those.”