Community Schools’ SOFA program draws a crowd

Sep 2, 2020 by jkeating624

COMMUNITY SCHOOLS CAMPERS, from clockwise, Olivia Nisenbaum, Samantha Leahey, Madelin Bagwadie and Charlie O’Hara decorated birdhouses recently. (Dan Tomasello Photo)

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — Lynnfield Community Schools’ Summer of Fun Activities (SOFA) program was a huge hit with children once again, Director Sarah Perkins said in an interview with the Villager.

Perkins said 400 children participated in the six-week SOFA program this summer. She said the children who attended the program ranged between 4-years-old to eighth grade.

“The SOFA program was extremely successful,” said Perkins. “Although there was a lot of uncertainty going into the summer, all of the staff members worked hard to establish safe activities that complied with CDC guidelines without sacrificing the fun and unique program offerings we usually provide.”

Perkins noted LCS’ programs were held outside, and said local children were able to participate in a variety of fun and engaging programs.

“Since all activities were held outside, we modified many of our usual offerings to ensure they would all be successful and appealing,” said Perkins. “It was wonderful to see children play different sports, decorate cakes, create a haunted trail, perform on stage, put on a cheering show, create science concoctions, tie-dye, paint landscapes, cook in different programs and do woodworking art. All of the programs were a hit.”

Perkins said one of the best parts of the SOFA program was seeing children smiling and playing with their friends and peers after being quarantined this spring due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

“You could witness the kids’ joy and excitement when interacting with each other,” said Perkins. “Even though the instructors had activities planned throughout the day, the kids simply enjoyed being with one another. For some families, this was the first time children had been separated from their parents and guardians since quarantine had begun in March. The staff even shared that they felt it was a great experience to be with one another again as well as get a feel for what it would be like returning to school with masks and social distancing.”

Perkins credited LCS’ staff, families and local officials for helping make the SOFA program a huge success once again.

“Our program this summer especially was successful not only because of the staff’s willingness to be flexible with their programs in order to meet the state’s reopening guidelines, but also because of the families,” said Perkins. “It was so evident with the children’s responsiveness to the safety guidelines by wearing masks, social distancing and handwashing that parents were supportive of our endeavors with adherence to the guidelines. There were so many levels of support, including the Emergency Management Team, the DPW and Lynnfield Recreation. We would not have been able to have a successful program without their help and guidance.”

Perkins said Community Schools has finalized its fall childcare programming for “in-school days as well as options for remote learning care.” One program will be offered at the Senior Center, which is currently closed to the public, and will be able to enroll 80 children. There will also a program available at Lynnfield Middle School.

“We are really excited about the childcare options and believe we will be able to help out many families given the uncertainty of the pandemic,” said Perkins. “Enrichment programs are being developed and will be shared out soon.”

Perkins stated in a letter sent to families that “due to the COVID-19 reopening guidelines, including spacing requirements and staff,” registration will be limited.

“Registration is first come, first served,” said Perkins. “However, we are looking to prioritize families who can commit to three days of remote learning care. In addition, as a way to help families financially during this time, we are excited to offer a 25 percent sibling discount for remote learning care if families have more than one child attending on remote days.”

In a Facebook post on the LCS page, Perkins thanked parents and guardians for being patient and understanding while the fall program’s details were being finalized.

“We look forward to seeing you soon,” said Perkins.

For more information about LCS, visit https://sites.google.com/lynnfield.k12.ma.us/community-schools.