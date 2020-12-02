Elementary schools’ project decided Tuesday, Dec. 8

Dec 2, 2020 by jkeating624

Published December 2, 2020

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — The fate of the $17 million elementary schools’ expansion project will be decided during a Special Town Election on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. in Lynnfield High School’s gym. In addition to being able to vote in-person, townspeople will also be able to vote by mail.

“If you requested a ballot be sent for all elections this year, you will be receiving a ballot for the Dec. 8 local election,” Town Clerk Linda Emerson wrote on the town’s website. “There is no in-person early voting for this election. If you want a ballot to be mailed to you, please complete a request or send a letter. Make sure you sign your request, and drop it in the outside drop box or mail it to Town Hall.”

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Similar to the presidential election, voters will be required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines during the Special Town Election.

A Special Town Meeting overwhelmingly voted to take the first step in approving the expansion project after Article 1 passed by a 386-17 vote. School Committee Chairman Jamie Hayman thanked all of the residents who supported the project at the Special Town Meeting.

“The huge show of support for the school expansion project is very much appreciated, especially in these times when it is not easy,” said Hayman during a Nov. 24 meeting. “Seeing all of the kids there shows why we are asking for this project for future generations. It was really inspiring to see, but this process is half over. There is a Special Town Election on Tuesday, Dec. 8 that is open to everyone.”

The $17 million expansion plan entails constructing two permanent additions onto both elementary schools that would each contain five classrooms in order to address increasing enrollment. Two existing classrooms at both schools would be renovated as well.

Huckleberry Hill School’s proposed addition would be located in the back of the building while Summer Street School’s addition would be located off of the fourth grade wing. Four traditional classrooms would be built at each school while the fifth classroom at each building will be utilized as an individualized learning space.

The project also includes enlarging Huckleberry Hill School’s gym, which would be used by local community organizations as well as students. The project also includes expanding the parking lot at each school as well as the pick-up and drop-off areas at each campus. New fields will be built at both schools, and a new playground will be built at Summer Street as part of the plan because the existing fields and playground equipment will be destroyed during construction.

The School Committee, Board of Selectmen, Finance Committee, Planning Board and the Recreation Commission have all unanimously voted to support the expansion project.

If voters approve the project during the Special Town Election, local officials anticipate it would be completed by the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

Local officials have estimated that the proposed $17 million project would result in an average property tax increase of $205 per household if it gets approved. Assistant Town Administrator Bob Curtin stated on the town’s Facebook page that residents can calculate the estimated tax impact by visiting http://lynnfield.patriotproperties.com/default.asp.

“At the top of the page, find the ‘search by’ function,” Curtin stated. “You may search by owner by entering your last name or the name of the trust that owns your property, or by street by typing in your street name with no suffix.”

Curtin said townspeople can find their property among those listed by clicking on the parcel ID tab.

“On the right side of the page, look for card 1 value,” Curtin stated. “The bottom figure is total value. Multiply total value by .000317 to determine the estimated average annual impact of the building project on your property taxes. For example, $650,497 total value multiplied by .000317 equals $206.21 for the annual cost in taxes for the school project.

“Due to the nature of the borrowing schedule, there may be minor variations from year to year on the tax impact. The tax impact is based on the assumption of an interest rate of 2.25 percent. The final interest rate will be determined when the town seeks to borrow the funds.”

If residents have any questions about the expansion project, Hayman said people can contact anyone who serves on the School Committee and/or the School Building Committee.