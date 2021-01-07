Lynnfield girls’ hoop ready to start the season

Jan 7, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the January 6, 2021 edition.

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — Former Lynnfield High star player Jeannine Cavallaro is back at her alma mater as the new head coach of the Pioneers girls’ basketball team this winter. She inherits a team that finished at 13-7 overall as they fell at Bishop Fenwick 59-44 in the quarterfinal round of the Division 3 North state tournament.

That team lost two seniors to graduation and one other player transferred.

When camp opened on Dec. 14, there were seven girls returning.

Three of them are this year’s senior captains: Grace Klonsky (point guard), Caroline Waisnor (guard), and Ava Buonfiglio (forward) are the tri-captains.

Klonsky was named to the Cape Ann League First-Team All-Stars last year as she averaged six points, five rebounds, four steals and five assists per game, leading the Pioneers in steals and assists.

Waisnor was a CAL Second-Team All-Star for the first time in her career. She averaged six points, three steals, four rebounds and she led the squad in deflections last year.

The two juniors back are Riley Hallahan (forward), and Abby Adamo (guard).

Isabella George (guard) and Maggie Ozanian (forward) are the two 10-graders back.

The Pioneers will enter the season shorthanded as Catherine Ciolfi (junior), Lucy Cleary (junior), and Megan Nevils (senior) are all injured.

“It is not an ideal situation,” acknowledged Cavallaro, about the injury bug. “We are going to have a couple of junior varsity call-ups and try to stay out of four trouble.”

When looking at her team Cavallaro likes some of the things she has seen in the preseason.

“We have good guard play and strong three-point shooters,” said Cavallaro. “We also have good team speed.”

Cavallaro also noted that the team will mix their defenses but will try not to get too aggressive to avoid foul trouble with the smaller roster.

Due to the pandemic, the CAL teams will play each other once for a 10-game schedule. There will be no non-league games and the league is hoping to have a league playoff in February. Each school in the league will play five home and five road games

The Pioneers will open the 2021 campaign on Jan. 11 when they host North Reading at 5:45 p.m.

New modifications

Cavallaro not only has to learn her new team but she also has to adjust to the new MIAA rules implemented due to the pandemic.

“We are all in the same boat,” said Cavallaro, about the rule changes. “The kids are just happy that we are going to get to play.”

To start the game, a flip of a coin will take place instead of a jump ball. There will be no halftime, with expanded rest periods of two minutes and 30 seconds in between the quarters.

“We still do get time outs to make our adjustments,” pointed out Cavallaro..

Strategy will also be altered as, instead of coaches installing an out of bounds play from under the basket they are shooting at when the ball goes out on the baseline, the ball will be inbounded from the sidelines instead.

“I have several plays from under the baseline that can get between eight and 10 points per game,” said Cavallaro, who coached at Gordon College and Lexington Christian. “We will have to adjust from inbounding on the sideline.”

Another major rule change is that instead of six players crowding the lane on a free throw situation, only four players will be allowed to be in the boxes.

“That will be a disadvantage for the defense,” said Cavallaro. “With only two defenders there and three offensive players including the shooter.”

Another rule, In order to avoid unnecessary contact while managing time at the end of the game for a trailing team trying to stop the clock, a team representative will notify the official if they are planning to foul a player receiving the inbounds pass. Once the defensive team lightly fouls the receiving offensive player the official will stop the play and call it.

“That rule benefits the trailing team since it will preserve time,” said Cavallaro.

All players will wear masks and no fans will be allowed, at least at the start of the season.

“It is unfortunate for the parents,” said Cavallaro. “I feel bad but, hopefully, we will be able to stream the games so they can watch and eventually be able to come later in the year.”

The game ball is changed after each quarter and players will be spread out when they are on the bench sitting in the stands for social distancing purposes.

Just like the fall season, there will be no MIAA state tournament but the CAL is planning to have a league tournament at the end of the regular season.