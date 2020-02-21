Mercedes catches fire on Chambers’ showroom floor

Posted on: Friday, February 21, 2020

LYNNFIELD — Fire officials are working with police investigators and those from the State Fire Marshal’s Office as they try to determine why a Mercedes-Benz caught fire on the showroom floor of the Herb Chambers dealership on Route 1 Thursday morning, February 20.

Chief Glenn Davis said one of the nearly 30 vehicles on the showroom floor apparently caught fire before dawn and was discovered by an on-site security guard.

Firefighters got the original call at 4:44 a.m. reporting the first at the 385 Broadway dealership.

Lynnfield Fire’s Engine 2 and Car 1 were first on scene and reported heavy smoke showing from the roofline of the building.

A working fire was declared at 4:50 hours.

The crew on Engine 2 made entry to the front of the showroom and encountered heavy smoke conditions with zero visibility. Using their thermal imaging camera the crew was able to find the vehicle on fire and began attacking the flames.

A second alarm sounded at 4:56 due to the size of the building, zero visibility and number of vehicles in the showroom. Lynnfield Engine 1, the ladder truck and Rescue 2 were all working at the fire scene.

On the second alarm Middleton, Wakefield and North Reading crews responded to the scene to assist.

Peabody and Lynn provided station coverage during the incident.

Rehab Five responded to the scene for support and firefighter rehab.

Atlantic Ambulance provided ALS ambulance coverage at the fire scene.

The fire was under control and mutual aid companies were being released from the fire scene at approximately 6 a.m.