MassDEP orders BCW to close after E.coli found

Nov 24, 2020 by jkeating624

Published November 25, 2020

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection ordered Boston Clear Water Company to close on Friday, Nov. 13 after E.coli was discovered in a water sample.

In a letter sent to BCW owner Anthony Gattineri, MassDEP Drinking Water Section Chief Amy Lachance stated that the agency determined water from the 165 Lowell St. water company “could pose an unacceptable risk to public health unless immediate action is taken.” As a result, MassDEP issued a Do Not Use Order until Gattineri rectifies the public health risk.

According to the Do Not Use Order, Lachance stated that E.coli was detected in a groundwater sample taken at BCW on Nov. 10. She noted that MassDEP ordered Gattineri to “cease serving water to the public” on Nov. 13.

Lachance said MassDEP ordered Gattineri to “collect five repeat samples for E.coli analysis of the raw source water.” She also instructed him to inform customers they must “discard any water purchased and/or ice, juice, formula and uncooked foods that were prepared with water” from BCW.

Gattineri was also ordered to inform local officials, including the Board of Health, that E.coli was detected in a water sample. Lachance also stated Gattineri was required to implement an emergency response plan and to “take all necessary actions to identify and remedy” the public health issue.

Lachance said Gattineri is required to submit a certification to MassDEP and the Board of Health stipulating that Boston Clear Water Company has “fully complied with the public notification regulations within 10 days of completing the public notification requirements.”

“Within 120 days of receiving written notice from MassDEP of a significant deficiency or receiving notice from a laboratory that any of the five repeat samples submitted by your system, the public water supply shall either have completed the corrective actions in accordance with the MassDEP plan, review processes or other MassDEP guidance or direction, if any, including department-specified interim measures or be in compliance with a department-approved corrective action plan,” Lachance stated.

Gattineri wrote on BCW’s website that Pocahontas Spring is “temporarily closed for maintenance.” He did not mention E.coli was detected in the water. He did not mention the issue on the company’s Facebook page.

The Villager tried calling Gattineri to comment on the E.coli situation, but he stated on BCW’s voice mail that messages “will not be answered.”

Boston Clear Water Company has been embroiled in a number of controversies over the last several years, including this year. The Lowell Street water company provoked the ire of local residents and the Historical Commission this past summer after the affiliated Virgil Lynnfield Properties, LLC submitted a building permit application seeking to raze the Old Joseph Smith house at 163 Lowell St. According to The Warren Group, former residents John and Heather Sievers sold the 163 Lowell St. home to BCW for $860,000 on Nov. 25, 2019.

The Board of Selectmen submitted a warrant article for October Town Meeting that would have given the selectmen the power to take the historic Lowell Street home by eminent domain. October Town Meeting was forced to indefinitely postpone Article 5 after Virgil Lynnfield Properties, LLC manager Paul Marchionda withdrew the demolition permit.

According to The Warren Group, Lynnfield Virgil Properties, LLC purchased a 175 Lowell St. home from Mary Bliss for $900,000 on Oct. 21, 2020. Gattineri has been involved in a number of disputes with the water company’s abutters, including Bliss and the Sievers.

Boston Clear Water Company was also damaged during a fire this past August. Gattineri and BCW also filed another lawsuit against the town in the United States District Court of Massachusetts last summer after Gattineri claimed the town was violating his civil rights.