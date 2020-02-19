Pioneers fly by Hornets 4-1

Feb 19, 2020 by jkeating624

Published February 19, 2020

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

PEABODY — On Feb. 12, the Lynnfield High boys’ hockey team beat host North Reading 4-1 at Kasabuski Rink in Saugus. With that win, the Pioneers improved to 11-6-2 overall and 7-4-1 in the Cape Ann League.

They finished in fourth place in the CAL Baker division.

“We were in the driver’s seat most of this game,” said Pioneer head coach Jon Gardner. “They got kind of a fluky goal late.”

Ronnie Fuccillo scored a power-play goal in the opening minute of the game assisted by Sam Pifko and John Simonetti.

The score stayed that way until early in the third as Pifko scored, unassisted, early in the third period.

The Hornets scored on the power play with just under two minutes left and then pulled their goalie for the extra attacker moments after the ensuing faceoff.

Pifko was then able to score two empty-net goals to record his fourth hat trick of the season.

The Pioneers outshot the Hornets 26-21 as Lynnfield goalie Jake DeBenedictis made 20 stops to go to 10-6-2 overall.

“Jake made some nice saves when we needed them,” said Gardner.

Lynnfield will wrap up the regular season on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. as they travel to the Talbot Rink to take on host Gloucester in a non-league game.

The seedings for the Division 2 state tournament will come out on Saturday and Lynnfield will open its postseason sometime early next week.