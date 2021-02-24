Boys’ hockey iced by eventual champion Newburyport in semifinals
Published February 24, 2021
By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI
NEWBURYPORT — On Feb. 17, the Lynnfield High boys’ hockey team was nipped by host Newburyport 2-0 in the Cape Ann League Kinney Division semifinals at the Graf Rink.
With that defeat, the third-seeded Pioneers ended the year at 6-5-3. The second-seeded Clippers, meanwhile, beat Triton 3-2 in the championship game at home on Feb. 19 to finish at 10-1-1 overall.
“It was a disappointing result for us,” admitted Pioneers head coach Jon Gardner, whose team went 0-3 against the Clippers this winter. “They were able to shut us down.”
After a scoreless opening period, the Clippers scored their first goal shorthanded when CAL co-MVP Owen Spence scored with only 22 seconds remaining in the second period.
“He is a great player and used our defenders as a screen,” pointed out Gardner. “It was a laser shot.”
With a little over a minute left in the third period, Gardner pulled goalie Nick Hubbard for the extra attacker. Ryan Archer then closed the door with an empty-net goal.
Newburyport controlled the territorial play outshooting the Pioneers 26-13 as Hubbard made 24 stops.
“Nick played an excellent game,” stated Gardner. “He more than gave us a chance to win that game.
