Ferrante, Sykes added to CAL boys’ soccer All-Star team

Nov 24, 2020 by jkeating624

Published November 25, 2020

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — The Cape Ann League boys’ soccer administrators changed course last week with their All-Star selections. Before, they only allowed two players per school to make the team. They then allowed more All-Stars to be named while the two players already named from each school were now CAL All-Conference players. There were also regular CAL All-Stars named and each team got a certain amount depending on their final record.

Lynnfield High got two players on the All-Star team and it is the first time on the team for both of them. The two Pioneers named are junior center-midfielders, Dom Ferrante and Ben Sykes.

“This was Dom’s second year as our center-midfielder and third year overall on the team,” pointed out Pioneers head coach Brent Munroe. “He was very valuable in the midfield area with his defensive play.”

Ferrante had one goal and three assists this fall.

Sykes led the team in goals with four and he also had two assists.

“He is a more offensive-minded player than Dom,” said Munroe. “This was his first year playing that position as he was an outside midfielder his first two years.”

Munroe went on to say that both of these players will be the team’s cornerstone players for next year’s squad.

Senior co-captains Dante Gesamondo (goalkeeper) and Luke Martinho (center-back) were named to the All-Conference team the week before.

In the regular season, Lynnfield’s overall record finished at 7-1-2 as they were tri-champs with North Reading and Newburyport in the Cape Ann League Kinney division.

Due to too many schools being in the “Red” area because of the Covid-19 crisis earlier this month, the CAL did not have a league tournament like they planned to do at the start of the season.