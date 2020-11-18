Gesamondo, Martinho named boys’ soccer CAL All-Stars

Nov 18, 2020 by jkeating624

Published November 18, 2020

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LUKE MARTINHO, 2020 boys’ soccer CAL All-Star. (File Photo)

LYNNFIELD — Last week, the Cape Ann League boys’ soccer coaches selected their All-Star team. This season the selection was done a little differently as each school, regardless of division, got two players on the team.

The two Pioneers to make the 2020 team are senior co-captains Dante Gesamondo and Luke Martinho.

Gesmondo, a goalkeeper, made the team for the first time. He went 7-1-2 in net and gave up only four goals. He also posted six shutouts.

“He should have made the team last year,” said Lynnfield head coach Brent Munroe. “There were a lot of seniors last year and that’s why he didn’t make it. He stole some games for us the past two years and was able to rise to the occasion for us.”

Martinho made the team for the second year in a row. He was a first-team All-Star last fall when they had a first and second team.

DANTE GESAMONDO, 2020 boys’ soccer CAL All-Star. (File Photo)

“He is the best defender I have ever coached,” stated Munroe, who just completed his 20th season at the helm. “He was our center-back the last three years and he had a phenomenal run for us.”

Sophomore forward Alex Gentile led the Pioneers in points this year as he had three goals and four assists for seven points.

Ben Sykes was second in points with six as the junior forward had a team-high four goals to go with two assists.

Henry Caulfield had two goals and two assists as the sophomore forward was third on the team in points.

Lynnfield’s overall record finished at 7-1-2 as they were tri-champs with North Reading and Newburyport in the Cape Ann League Kinney Division.

Due to too many schools being in the “red” area because of the COVID-19 crisis, the CAL did not have a league tournament like they planned to do at the start of the season.