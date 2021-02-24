Pioneers fall to Pentucket in girls’ hoop playoffs

Feb 24, 2021 by jkeating624

Published February 24, 2021

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

WEST NEWBURY — The season came to an end for the Lynnfield High girls’ basketball team on Feb. 17 as they lost 48-28 to Pentucket in the Cape Ann League Kinney Division semifinals. It is the second time the Pioneers have fallen to the Sachems this winter as Pentucket won the first meeting 58-39 back on Jan 8.

GRACE KLONSKY and the LHS girls’ basketball team concluded their season with a 5-5 record. (File Photo)

With that result, the third-seeded Pioneers ended the 2021 campaign at 6-6. Pentucket, meanwhile, ended up beating host Newburyport on Feb. 19, 34-23, to win the CAL Kinney crown as they finished at 12-1.

“Their defense gives a lot of different looks and we were not able to get good shots off,” explained Pioneers first year head coach Jeannie Cavallaro. “They have a very good team.”

This game was knotted up at nine after the first quarter. However, the Sachems outscored the Pioneers 13-3 in the second quarter, going to halftime up by 10 as the Sachem defense revved up.

Pentucket then really poured it on in the third quarter holding the Pioneers to only two points while they scored 17.

Lynnfield was able to outscore the Sachems 14-9 in the fourth.

Arielle Cleveland led the Sachems with 12 points while Mackenzie Currie added 10.

For the Pioneers, senior co-captain Caroline Waisnor led the team in points with 15 while Bella George added five.