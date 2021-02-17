Girls’ basketball gets revenge

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — After losing 31-28 at home to Hamilton-Wenham on Feb. 3, the Lynnfield High girls’ basketball team got another shot against the Generals on Feb. 10.

The Pioneers were able to get a split of the season series as they won 54-39 at home.

With that win, the Pioneers ended the regular season at 6-5 as they went 5-2 in their last seven games.

CAROLINE WAISNOR followed up her 26-point game on Senior Night Feb. 8 with 10 during Lynnfield’s win over Hamilton-Wenham on Feb. 10. The Pioneers will travel to Pentucket on Wednesday for a CAL Kinney Division semifinal game. (File Photo)

“It was a nice win after the previous week’s loss to them,” said Pioneers’ first-year head coach Jeannie Cavallaro. “Last week, we really struggled shooting but came out confident and had good scoring contributions across the board. Our defensive effort also was much improved. It’s a nice way to wrap up the regular season.”

The Pioneers led this one 31-18 at the half and they kept Hamilton-Wenham at bay in the second half.

Senior co-captain Ava Buonfiglio led the team in scoring with 12 points while fellow senior co-captain Caroline Waisnor added 10. Bella George was third in points with nine as the scoring was very balanced.

This week, the Cape Ann League will have its playoffs. The top four teams in each division qualified.

Lynnfield is the third seed in the CAL Kinney division and will visit second-seeded Pentucket in the semifinals on Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. The Sachems beat the Pioneers 58-39 back on Jan 8.

The winner of that game will take on the winner of the Newburyport-North Reading game on Feb. 19 for the Kinney div. championship (location, time unknown as of press time).