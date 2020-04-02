Luders, Mitchell named All-Stars for historic girls’ track team

Apr 2, 2020 by jkeating624

Published April 1, 2020

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — Two members of the Lynnfield High girls’ indoor track and field team were recently named to the 2019-20 Cape Ann League All-Star team.

The two Pioneers to make the team are juniors Lauren Mitchell and April Luders.

Mitchell made the team for the second year in a row in the 1,000 meters.

Luders made it in the 55 meter hurdles as she broke the school record in that event this season.

This winter was a special one for the Pioneers as they became the Cape Ann League Baker division co-champs along with Ipswich going 4-1.

It is the first league title for the team since 1984.

“I had much lower expectations heading into the season and the girls exceeded them by far,” said Pioneers head coach Marini Benson, who just completed her 19th year with the program. “The captains were fantastic leaders and it was a very memorable season.”

The team will lose five seniors to graduation including three captains. Those captains were Lily Rothwell (55 meters and relay), Jenna Freni (shot put) and Amelia Noto (55 meters and relay).

The other two seniors are Megan Battaglia (high jump, 55 meters) and Danielle Perkoskic (300 meters, relay).

Benson is looking forward to next season as she returns her two All-Stars and over 20 other athletes.

“We have a very good core coming back,” she said.