Girls’ track gets ready for first meet on April 1

Mar 31, 2021 by jkeating624

Published March 31, 2021

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — Last Thursday afternoon, the Lynnfield High girls’ indoor track team went to North Reading for a scrimmage on an unseasonably warm day. The indoor season will take place outdoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the score was not kept for this preseason meet, the Pioneers had some good showings against the Hornets.

“It was a good meet,” said Pioneers’ rookie head coach Adam Dell’Aria. “They are a much bigger roster than we have so I was happy with what we did.”

The Pioneers had three wins by Riley Hallahan, Julia Seelig and Maggie Davidson. Hallahan had a distance of 31.3 in the shot put while Seelig had a time of 7:04 in the mile. Davidson ran a 3:14 in the 1,000 meters.

Lynnfield had four second-place finishes: April Luders in the 55-meters hurdles (8.5), Lauren Braconnier in the 600 meters (1:44), Madison Murphy in the 55-meters (7.4) and Bianca Gurracino in the 300 meters.

Murphy had the team’s lone third-place finish in the shot-put at 26-5 .5 feet.

This was the team’s first dual meet after over a month of practice time and Dell’Aria was happy to finally face an opponent.

“Even though it was just a scrimmage there were some nerves,” he admitted.

Lynnfield will have five meets this season during the Fall 2 season established by the MIAA . The opener will be on Thursday (April 1) as they host Amesbury at 3:30 pm. LHS then welcomes Manchester-Essex next Monday afternoon also starting at 3:30 pm.

The third meet will be on April 8 as they host Ipswich with that meet starting a little later at 4:30 p.m.

The lone road meet will be on April 12 as they visit Essex Tech up in Danvers at 3:30 p.m.

Lynnfield will wrap up the season on April 15 as they take on Newburyport at home at 4 p.m. That is the team’s lone crossover meet as the Clippers are in the Cape Ann League Kinney Division while the Pioneers are in the CAL Baker Division.