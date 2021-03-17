Lynnfield spikers move to 2-0

Published March 17, 2021

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

BYFIELD — The Lynnfield High volleyball team improved to 2-0 on March 10 as they beat host Triton by a final score of 3-0 up in Byfield. The Pioneers won each game by bigger margins as the match went along.

They won the first game 25-18 and the second one 25-13. The Pioneers then completed the sweep with a commanding 25-9 victory in game three.

“Triton has a come a long way,” said Pioneers head coach Brent Ashley, about the Vikings. “Their coach has done a good job building their program and they have one very good player.”

Jill Babine led the Pioneers in kills with 12 and the senior also had five digs.

Sophomore Ella Gizmunt had 11 kills, eight digs and seven service aces while Sarah Foley had a team-high 22 assists.

This afternoon (Mar. 17) at 5:30 p.m., the Pioneers will play their home opener as they welcome Ipswich. Lynnfield then is on the road again for their next three contests.

On March 19, they visit North Reading at 5:30 p.m. They then go to Georgetown on March 22 with that game also starting at 5:30 p.m.

On March 24, the Pioneers visit Hamilton-Wenham at 5:30 p.m. in their final road game of the regular season.