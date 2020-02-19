Part-time children’s librarian post sought

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — With children’s programming continuing to grow, the Lynnfield Public Library is looking to add a part-time children’s librarian in fiscal year 2021.

Library Director Jen Inglis informed the Board of Selectmen last week that she is seeking a $947,540 spending plan for FY21, representing a 5.7 percent increase over FY20’s allotment of $896,085.

Inglis is requesting a part-time librarian to work in the children’s room, totaling $22,400. She said the part-time librarian would work at night three days a week as well as on Saturdays. She said the librarian would work 19 hours per week.

“I believe we are underserving kids and families in Lynnfield because we do not have anyone in the children’s room to help them after 5 p.m. or on Saturdays,” said Inglis. “This is a big gap and it is a disservice to working parents who work a traditional schedule. It is not really an option to move existing staff around because we only have three people who work at night and on Saturdays. In order to move someone into the children’s room, we would be reducing service in the existing space.”

Inglis said the library recently set up a people counter at the children’s room’s entrance, which she said is similar to the device already set up in the library’s main entrance.

“There are several days where attendance in the children’s room is higher than attendance in the rest of the library,” said Inglis. “There is a clear need to have someone in the children’s room who can help the folks in there.”

Aside from requesting the part-time librarian, Inglis is also requesting an additional $3,500 for library materials that are mandated by the state.

“The grand total is $25,900, which will provide that service to kids and families in Lynnfield,” said Inglis.

In response to a question from Selectman Chris Barrett, Inglis said the state has several certification requirements for libraries. In addition to the town funding the library’s operating budget, Inglis said the library is required to spend 16 percent of its budget on materials.

“Those materials are for direct patron use,” said Inglis.

Board of Library Trustees Chairman Bob Calamari urged the selectmen to support the part-time children’s librarian request. He said the library is currently running a “skeleton crew” at night and on Saturdays.

“There are too many unsupervised hours in the children’s room,” said Calamari. “The fact there is nobody in there at night and nobody in there on Saturdays is a real issue. That is why we have asked for this. We have tried to be as prudent as possible by doing it on a non-benefit, part-time basis. We currently have a three-person staffing structure on nights and Saturdays, so it’s not as simple as just moving someone into the children’s room. It’s relatively short money given the context that the library budget has become an increasingly smaller portion of the town budget by a fairly significant percentage.”

Town Administrator Rob Dolan noted that the library’s “other staff salaries” line item for FY21 equals $594,090, which represents a 9.7 percent increase over FY20’s $541,564 appropriation. After speaking with new librarians as well as librarians who have left, Dolan and library officials determined that the tuition reimbursement program needed to be increased.

“In order to be a leader in a library, you need to have a master’s degree,” said Dolan. “The schools that offer that master’s degree are incredibly expensive.”

In order to rectify the issue, Dolan said the library decided to increase the tuition reimbursement line item by 40 percent for FY21, totaling $10,500. He said the line item increased by $3,000.

While Dolan noted librarians will be receiving 1.5 percent raises during the next two fiscal years as part of the recently negotiated three-year contract, he said FY21 does create some challenges for the library.

“We have several things happening in the contract this year,” said Dolan. “One is all of the new staff are on step increases plus the 1.5 percent cost of living adjustment. Most of the senior staff is hitting longevities in the same year. It’s a little bit of a bubble year.”

Calamari agreed.

“We will get by this bubble year with all of the step increases and the contractual raise issues,” said Calamari. “It will leave us in a better place down the road.”

Dolan said the library salaries line item is up 14.5 percent, totaling $292,641. The librarian salaries line item totaled $255,541 in FY20.

“If you take out the new position, which we are considering, it is 5.5 percent,” said Dolan. “The one thing that should be noted is that more than any other department on the town side, the library has many part-time, non-benefit eligible employees. What we found was this was the only contract in the town where longtime part-time employees were not eligible for any prorated longevity. In order to provide some equity and fairness, we decided to provide that in the contract. A lot of loyal part-time employees who help make the library run are going to be rewarded for a proportional longevity.”

Inglis said the library’s goals for the next fiscal year include making sure its “services are up to date, forward thinking and responsive.” She also said the library is looking to develop new programming and will continue meeting the community’s needs.

Capital budget

After Inglis gave an overview of the library’s proposed operating budget, she discussed the recommended $12,500 capital budget for FY21.

Inglis is requesting $2,500 for a table and chairs for the library’s teen space. She noted Youth Services Head Lauren Fox requested the new furniture after middle school students asked for a new table in order to do homework.

“The existing seating available in the teen space is not sufficient for the way the space is used and can potentially be a hazard when not used correctly,” Inglis stated on the capital budget form. “It is not accessible to people who use a wheelchair. Additionally, the middle schoolers who use the space have asked for an actual table so they can do their homework.”

Inglis is also requesting a ViewScan4 Microfilm scanner, totaling $10,000.

“We have two microfilm readers/scanners, one of which is on its last legs, and the other requires a lot of attention and an annual service plan,” stated Inglis. “The new microfilm reader/scanner will replace the oldest of the two machines. The new model that we want to purchase is top-of-the-line with high resolution, color imaging, editing software, and scanning, saving and printing capabilities that we sorely lack. We spoke with peers about the best makes and models, and this was highly recommended.”

If the town does not fund the ViewScan4 Microfilm scanner in the FY21 capital budget, Inglis said the library does not have an alternative plan if an existing machine breaks.