Four are named superintendent finalists

Mar 19, 2020 by jkeating624

Published March 18, 2020

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — The School Committee will be interviewing four finalists for the town’s top educational post.

The four finalists vying to succeed Superintendent Jane Tremblay, who will be retiring at the end of June, are Andover High School Principal Philip Conrad, Reading Assistant Superintendent Christine Kelley, Revere Assistant Superintendent Dr. Joshua Vadala and Tewksbury Memorial High School Principal Kristen Vogel. Selectman Chris Barrett, who is the current vice principal of Everett High School, was not named a finalist but did interview for the job as a semifinalist.

School Committee Chairman Jamie Hayman noted in an email that 34 people applied for the superintendent job, and a 14-member Screening Committee interviewed nine semifinalists last week.

“I want to send my sincerest thanks for the work the Screening Committee has done over the last few weeks,” said Hayman. “By all accounts, the team worked really well together and identified four excellent finalists, any of which could lead the Lynnfield Public Schools into the future. I appreciate the hours that have gone into this process, not to mention the fact that they did this during the onset of a pandemic while a lot of chaos was going on around them.”

Conrad has worked as Andover High School’s principal since 2015.

“He has also served as the principal of Rockport Middle/High School, and held the positions of associate and assistant principal in Hamilton-Wenham,” said Hayman. “He has more than 11 years of teaching experience as an arts educator and as a fine arts department chair.”

Kelley has served as Reading’s assistant superintendent since 2018.

“She has also served as an assistant superintendent in the Pentucket Regional School District,” said Hayman. “Prior to serving as an assistant superintendent, she was an elementary principal in Brookline and in Winchester. She also served as an interim high school principal in Winchester. Ms. Kelley has 14 years of elementary school teaching experience, across multiple grades.”

Vadala has worked as Revere’s assistant superintendent since 2016. He is a superintendent finalist in Melrose and Peabody as well.

“He has also served as a principal and assistant principal in Revere,” said Hayman. “Dr. Valdala has 11 years of teaching experience as a special education and math teacher in both the Revere and Westford Public Schools.”

Vogel has served as Tewksbury Memorial High School’s principal since 2014.

“Prior to that, she was the assistant principal of Bedford High School and an assistant principal of Swampscott High School,” said Hayman. “Ms. Vogel’s teaching background spans more than 15 years as a social studies and history teacher in Swampscott and at Governor Dummer Academy.”

Barrett said it was an honor to be considered for the superintendent of schools job.

“I greatly appreciate the great opportunity I had to interview for Lynnfield superintendent of schools,” Barrett stated in an email. “I know how important this process is because two of my proudest accomplishments was taking the successful lead to hire both Jane Tremblay as superintendent of schools and Rob Dolan as town administrator. I greatly appreciate the many, many hours that the Screening Committee spent throughout this important process. As a proud Lynnfield Pioneer, I wish nothing but the very best for the next superintendent of schools. I stand ready to work with the next superintendent of schools to make sure they are a complete success for the town I love so much. For me, I take great pride knowing that I will remain dedicated to the city of Everett, the city of my birth, for the remainder of my professional career.”

Hayman said the School Committee will be finalizing details about site visits and public interviews in the coming days.

“Given the current environment, we are planning opportunities for virtual site visits/meet-and-greets, which will allow members of the Lynnfield Public Schools community to meet these candidates,” Hayman wrote on his Facebook page.