Dalton appointed Select Board chairman

Apr 21, 2021 by jkeating624

Published April 21, 2021

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — The Select Board unanimously voted to appoint Dick Dalton as its next chairman during an April 13 meeting.

Dalton will be unveiling his goals for the coming year during the Select Board’s April 26 meeting.

“This plan was created with the invaluable assistance of Town Administrator Rob Dolan and Assistant Town Administrator Bob Curtin,” said Dalton. “It’s an action plan that addresses a broad range of issues and the plan clearly defines the goals of this board. The goals will be a call for action to address not only what comes before us for this coming year, but also includes goals that will position this board and the town to sustain the character of this great community while dealing with the challenges of the 21st century.”

Dalton said the Select Board will be signing a code of conduct on April 26.

THE SELECT BOARD reorganized after the results of the April 13 Town Election were announced. From left, Clerk Joe Connell, Chairman Dick Dalton and Vice Chairman Phil Crawford. (Dan Tomasello Photo)

“Over the past five years, the members of this board have conducted themselves in a professional and collegial manner,” said Dalton. “That should be expected of us going forward.”

Dalton recalled that the town has been dealing with a “difficult year” due to the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc in people’s lives.

“But what it did reinforce for me is how fortunate we are to have so many dedicated and skilled individuals who work for the town and the school district,” said Dalton. “They did an outstanding job under very difficult circumstances. And for that, we are forever indebted to them. I look forward to working with them in the coming year as we all strive to not just sustain what is good about our community, but continuously seek improvement.”

Dalton and Select Board member Phil Crawford also welcomed newly elected member Joe Connell to the board. The 30-year U.S. Army veteran succeeds former Select Board Chairman Chris Barrett.

“I am looking forward to working with you,” said Dalton. “I think you will be a great addition to this board. Serving as chair of the Strategic Planning Committee has certainly provided you with the insight and understanding of the challenges that are ahead of us. Welcome to our team.”

Crawford agreed.

“I want to thank you for volunteering to donate your time and expertise to the town,” said Crawford. “I also want to thank you for your service to the country. I am very happy to have you with us.”

Connell thanked the community for electing him to the Select Board.

“I am humbled by the honor of being chosen to serve on the Select Board and I am grateful that you have granted me this awesome responsibility,” said Connell. “I want to thank so many people who have shown great confidence in me and supporting me during my election campaign. I want to single out my wife Kate, who has been out with me holding signs on weekends the entire time. I also want to thank my daughter Natalie and my son Jake for their unflagging commitment to my efforts over the past several months, and to what we are about to undertake over the next three years. I also want to thank my brothers, my sisters, my brother-in-law, my sister-in-law and nieces for holding signs for me on weekends. The hours they spent waving to passing cars in the cold and wind will always be remembered.”

Connell also thanked the residents who put his campaign signs on their front lawns.

“I want to thank them for being such great friends,” said Connell. “I am appreciative of the amount of people who reached out to me directly to ask if they could assist in any way before the election. I am very lucky. I want to thank everyone who voted for me. I am forever indebted.”

Connell also thanked Barrett for his service to the community.

“When you see Chris on the street, please thank him for his countless dedicated hours to this remarkable town,” said Connell. “He has made the town of Lynnfield a better place for us to live.”

Connell said he is fortunate to be serving on the Select Board with Dalton and Crawford.

“I will work hard for the people of this town and to maintain the remarkable reputation of this board,” said Connell. “As the chairman of the Strategic Planning Committee for the last three years, I’ve had a chance to meet many of our town’s dedicated employees. I’ve developed an even greater appreciation for their commitment to the important, and sometimes dangerous, work that they do. I look forward to working with them to make Lynnfield a truly community-centric town.”

After Connell concluded his remarks, he was given a round of applause.