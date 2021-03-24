Town takes a stand against anti-Asian hate

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — Over 100 residents gathered on the steps of Town Hall in order to take a stand against anti-Asian hate on Saturday, March 20.

The town and Lynnfield for Love joined forces once again in order to host the Vigil for Victims of anti-Asian Hate in the wake of a March 16 shooting in Atlanta, Georgia that left eight people dead, most of whom were Asian-American women. A white gunman was charged in the shootings.

The vigil was similar to last year’s events that the town and Lynnfield for Love hosted in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, particularly residents who were targeted in a series of racist incidents last summer and fall. A number of elected and appointed officials attended the ceremony, including Select Board member Dick Dalton, Town Administrator Rob Dolan, Assistant Town Administrator Bob Curtin, Interim Police Chief Nick Secatore, School Committee members Stacy Dahlstedt and Phil McQueen, and School Committee candidates Brian Charville and Kate DePrizio.

Lynnfield for Love Vice President Jessica Tortola called the shooting in Atlanta “unacceptable.”

“Lynnfield for Love stands against anti-Asian hate,” said Tortola. “Lynnfield for Love condemns the recent acts of racism and sexism against the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community that occurred in Atlanta. We must speak out against the alarming increase in anti-Asian hate crimes. As journalist Vivian Ho, pointed out, ‘On the day Stop AA PI Hate released a report documenting nearly 3,800 incidents of anti-Asian hate during the pandemic, nearly 70 percent against Asian women, a man killed eight in shootings targeting Asian businesses. Six of the eight were Asian women.’”

Tortola said that the town, state and nation must “come together and support our entire community by speaking out against hate in all forms.”

“We stand with the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community,” said Tortola. “Their lives matter. Black Lives Matter. We will continue to speak out until everyone is able to understand this.”

Tortola urged attendees to continue engaging in discussions about race, racism and sexism with their peers and their children.

“It is not a one-time conversation,” said Tortola. “Use books to start the conversations. Support your local Asian-American-owned small businesses. Call and email your legislators, and ask what are they doing for the Asian community. Diversify your feed on social media. Learn the histories of all Asian communities. Find organizations to support. Build your collection of books that showcase Asian joy, Black joy and Indigenous stories. Amplify and share these stories. Search for anti-racism resources online. Lynnfield for Love stands against all forms of racism.”

Lynnfield for Love President Wendy Dixon gave an emotional tribute to the victims of the Atlanta shooting: Hyun Jung Grant, Xiaojie Tan, Delaina Ashley Yaun, Paul Andre Michels, Yong Ae Yue, Daoyou Feng, Soon Chung Park and Suncha Kim as well as survivor Elcias Hernandez Ortiz.

She shared personal stories of the victims that their family members relayed to various news organizations.

After Dixon honored the victims, Lynnfield Middle School seventh-grader Sonia Kumar read a poem she wrote called “Stop.”

“Stop and take a look at me,” said Kumar. “Look past the colors of my skin and hair. If you look into my eyes, I know what you’ll see. Hundreds of years of pain and fatigue. Just stop trying to tell us who to be, based off outdated thoughts and stereotypes. We’re all just humans, we’re all just beings who deserve to love and be loved without reservation. Walk through life, head held high, without complication. Stop. Stop. Please, just stop.”

The vigil’s attendees read another poem called “May Time Soften Your Pain,” which was led by Lynnfield for Love Creative Arts Director Virginia Blanco.

After attendees recited the second poem, a number of people spoke out against the hate Asian-American people have experienced, particularly since the start of the pandemic.

An Asian-American woman thanked Lynnfield for Love for hosting the vigil.

“In our culture, we are very tolerant,” she said. “Perhaps our silence, tolerance and politeness have been taken for granted for far too long. The shootings go beyond racism. I have personally experienced discrimination over the years, and it is getting worse. I can’t begin to tell you how bad it is. I have heard stories from parents who have children who are bullied in school and were told they were going to be deported. That is heartbreaking. It is not okay. It does touch my heart to see everyone here and that they care. We all matter. We are all human.”

State Sen. Brendan Crighton (D-Lynn) called the ceremony “incredibly moving.”

“It is far too often that a casual joke, a racist meme and a statement that people hear on TV and the radio has belittled the Asian-American community,” said Crighton. “It has become so engrained in American culture that it has been laughed off. And many of the folks laughing or sharing a meme don’t realize they are doing something racist and hateful because it is so engrained in our culture. That has to end. It is inspiring to look around and see people coming together.”

Local resident Sanjay Kudrimoti recalled that he is a “first-generation immigrant.”

“Coming to this country, I was mentally prepared for some level of discrimination,” said Kudrimoti. “I am afraid for our children. They were born here, they are growing up here and this is their country. When they experience discrimination, this is one of those moments when we have to find a way to communicate with our kids because this is everyone’s country. We are all Americans and there shouldn’t be a difference between any of us.”

Lynnfield High School junior Lauren Lim recalled that she heard a number of hurtful jokes about Asian-Americans at the start of the pandemic.

“I want to ask those people if it is funny now that this shooting has happened,” said Lim. “It is sad because we are all humans. One attack on one minority group is an attack on all minority groups. If you don’t take it seriously, what are you doing?”

Middle school seventh-grader Siri Tudi recalled that her parents are first-generation Korean immigrants.

“I am very proud of them and my Korean heritage,” said Tudi. “It was heartbreaking to hear the news coming out of Atlanta. I have heard my fair share of racist remarks and have been discriminated against, but I feel really glad to live in a town and a country that has people who do care about us.”

Dixon thanked all of the speakers for sharing their stories.

“Lynnfield for Love is an instant ally,” said Dixon. “We are here for all of you.”

Tortola thanked the over 100 residents for coming to the vigil.

“Lynnfield for Love accepts everybody and we want everyone to feel that they belong,” said Tortola. “We have done so many events in the past, and one of my favorite events is the Multicultural Celebration. We hope to hold that event again soon. It brings me so much joy because we get to see how amazing this town, state, country and the world is. There are an amazing number of people in this community who have so much to share. At the Multicultural Celebration, I am always learning about the different cultures represented in this town. We can all learn so much from each other.”