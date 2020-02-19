Officials may seek Summer St. design funds in spring

Feb 19, 2020 by jkeating624

Published February 19, 2020

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — April Town Meeting could potentially be asked to appropriate funds for the Summer Street road improvement project.

Town Engineer Charlie Richter recalled during last week’s Board of Selectmen meeting that the town hired Bayside Engineering in order to begin the process of making infrastructure improvements to Summer Street. The town is looking to receive state and federal funds as part of a Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP) project.

“This project spans the length of Summer Street from Salem Street to Town Hall,” said Richter. “It would incorporate a number of improvements along the way such as granite curbing, new sidewalks, drainage improvements, a new culvert for Pillings Pond and bicycle lanes.”

Richter said the town spent $150,000 in order to conduct a preliminary survey of the roadway.

“We are anticipating needing $300,000 a year for the next six years to complete the design,” Richter stated in an email sent to the Villager. “Once the design is completed, the state will pick up the tab on construction.”

Bayside Engineering President Norman Brown explained that the town signed a contract with the engineering firm in May 2017 in order to “assist in the preparation and submission of a proposal for MassDOT federal TIP funding.”

“We submitted the project need form and MassDOT said this is a viable project,” said Brown.

Brown recalled that Bayside Engineering held three public forums about the proposed Summer Street TIP project in May, June and November 2018.

“We were able to include the information that we gathered in a project information form,” said Brown. “In April 2019, MassDOT determined that the project is eligible for federal and highway funding for a total construction cost estimate of $21.5 million for this 2 1/2 mile stretch of roadway.”

Brown said the Summer Street TIP project has a number of benefits. He said it will “provide a healthier community for people of all ages.”

“It will increase the safety for walking, running and bicycling,” said Brown. “It will be an improved walking and running surface, and it will provide a smoother surface for stroller use. It will provide safer conditions for people walking their pets.”

Brown said the Summer Street TIP project will allow more trees to be planted along the street, which he said MassDOT encourages.

“It should also reduce the negative impacts from the stormwater that dumps into Pillings Pond,” said Brown.

As part of the tentative proposal, Brown said the 43-foot layout would have two 11-foot travel lanes, two 5-foot shoulders on each side of the road to accommodate bicyclists, two 5 1/2 foot sidewalks on each side of the street and granite curbing.

“This is not a cookie-cutter project,” said Brown.

Brown said Bayside Engineering created a detailed survey for the project last year.

“It creates a base plan to do the design,” said Brown. “I believe that should be created in May.”

In a phone interview with the Villager, Town Administrator Rob Dolan said April Town Meeting could potentially be asked to appropriate $300,000 for the project’s engineering design costs. He said the town will need to appropriate $2 million over six years.

“We will be responsible for the next six years to remain on the TIP in order for the project to remain viable,” said Dolan during last week’s Board of Selectmen meeting.

Richter concurred with Dolan’s viewpoint in an email sent to the Villager.

“We feel that this project is a great opportunity for the town to get their best bang for their buck,” said Richter. “With the town able to get back $1 for every 10 cents spent, $21.5 million worth of construction improvements for $2 million for design, it is a great chance to maximize the spending power for the town. Summer Street is an important road that connects two ends of town that will need a variety of improvements in the next several years that, if we can get the state to pay for it, would be a fantastic chance for the town to capitalize on.”

While Dolan acknowledged to the selectmen that the $300,000 is a “sizable commitment,” he said it will return a $21.5 million project that will benefit the town.

“It’s an excellent return,” said Dolan. “To put it in context, our infrastructure costs per year is in the $800,000 to $1 million range. If we did not do any other project in the community, it would take us 20 years to fund this project.”

Selectmen Chairman Phil Crawford agreed.

“It’s a great return for the town,” said Crawford. “I think this will be a tremendous project to bring forward to Town Meeting.”

Selectman Chris Barrett expressed his support for bringing the Summer Street TIP project to Town Meeting.

If Town Meeting approves the project, Brown anticipates the Summer Street TIP project’s 25 percent design will be completed in July 2022.

“MassDOT will review it and will have comments,” said Brown. “We will be responding to comments.”

Brown said MassDOT tentatively will be holding a public hearing about the project in January 2024.

“After we get all of the public comments, we will proceed to the 75 percent design,” said Brown.

Brown said MassDOT could potentially review and approve the project by January 2026. He noted that the tentative timeline could change.

“MassDOT will not even give you a TIP date until you have the 25 percent design public hearing,” said Brown. “A Metropolitan Area Planning Council official told me it is about eight years from when you start. But if another project cannot finish in time and ours is finished, they will us move up. It could be six or seven years, but most likely it will be eight.”

If the project moves forward, Brown anticipates it will take two years to complete the Summer Street TIP project.

Dolan said there will be public hearings on the Summer Street TIP project in the future.