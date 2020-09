Correction

Sep 11, 2020 by jkeating624

Posted on: Friday, September 11, 2020

LYNNFIELD — The Villager inadvertently printed the incorrect start and dismissal times for the two elementary schools in the back to school story this week. The correct hours are as follows:

Huckleberry Hill School: 8:20 a.m. — 2:30 p.m.

Summer Street School: 8:50 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Preschool a.m. session: 8 a.m. — 11 p.m.

Preschool p.m. session: 11:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m.

The Villager regrets the error.