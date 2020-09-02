Harriet M. Holt, 93

Sep 2, 2020 by jkeating624

Enjoyed golfing and volunteer work

Published September 2, 2020

LYNNFIELD — Harriet M. (Michelfelder) Holt, 93, of Lynnfield, a member of a well-known local family, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at her residence in Lynnfield surrounded by her family.

Harriet was born in Philadelphia on Sept. 4, 1926 and was the beloved daughter of the late Erwin and Martha Michelfelder.

Harriet was raised in Philadelphia and later met her husband there after which they made their way to Massachusetts and settled in Lynnfield. She was a longtime Lynnfield resident and was an active member of the Centre Congregational Church. She enjoyed golfing and volunteer work. Above all, Harriet enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Bradford F. Holt. She was the loving mother of Phillip Holt of Salem, N.H.; Johanna Holt of Bradford; and the late Marc, David and Gretchen Holt. She was the sister of the late Martha Scott. She was the grandmother of Clinton Morton, Andrea Murray and Alyse Bonfiglio. She was the great-grandmother of Jennifer Morton, Leigha Haney, Ayden Wrenn, Jackson Murray, Bradford and Joey Bonfiglio.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the family residence, 60 Summer St., Lynnfield on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 12 noon. Private interment will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Harriet’s name to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St. Suite B102, Danvers, MA 01923.