James A. Chapman Jr., 78

U.S. Navy veteran, enjoyed hunting and fishing

WELLS, Maine — James A. Chapman Jr., 78, passed away peacefully July 10, 2020 at his home after a long illness.

He was born on January 21, 1942 in Orangeburg, S.C., the son of James and Cora (McMichael) Chapman. Jim graduated from Berkeley High School in Moncks Corner, S.C. before enlisting in the U.S. Navy, serving during the Vietnam era. While enlisted, Jim trained to become an electrician. Upon his release, he worked for several contractors before starting his own company, J. A. Chapman and Sons Electrical Contractors in Wakefield, Mass. In 2007, Jim moved to Maine, continuing his electrical career.

Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid gardener. He would start his plants from seed over the winter months then share them with his neighbors. He was unbelievably smart and patented his own invention of the “Chapman Bracket.” He loved music and played the trumpet in high school and in the Navy Band. He is remembered as being a very outgoing person.

He loved to brag about his 10 children. In their youth, he was active in their lives; starting a Biddy Basketball league, was a Little League coach and president of the Pop Warner football league. In their adult lives, he was honored to help them in their endeavors, whatever they may be. Family was a huge part of his life.

He is survived by his companion of 30 years to whom he has been married for the last 10 years, M. Joyce (Byrne) Chapman; his 10 children, Dan (Susan) Chapman of Bridgewater, Mass.; Joe (Heather) Chapman of Newburyport, Mass.; Tom (Cassandra) Chapman of Freemont, N.H.; Jim (Jen) Chapman of Epping, N.H.; Shaun Chapman of Lynnfield, Mass.; Justin (Lexie) Chapman of Bolton, Mass.; Michael Chapman of Wakefield, Mass.; Ruthann (John) Santangelo of Middleton, Mass.; Debra (Michael) Aalto of North Reading, Mass. and Mary Beth Mola of Andover, Mass. He is also survived by his brother, Charles (Catherine) Chapman of Bonneau, S.C. as well as 20 grandchildren and he has a niece, Laura Chapman and nephew, John Chapman.