Janet Blampye, 69

Enjoyed traveling, exploring new cultures and walking the beach

Published September 2, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO —Janet Mancini Blampye, 69, passed away peacefully in San Francisco on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.

She was born in Cambridge on June 6, 1951 to the late John Paul Mancini Sr. and the late Elizabeth Passerini Mancini. She was the oldest daughter of four.

Jan was exceptionally warm-hearted and selflessly devoted to her family and loved ones. She loved cooking, hosting family gatherings and preparing amazing Italian cuisines from scratch. Jan especially enjoyed walking the beach in the summertime, and had fond memories of summers spent on Cape Cod. She loved traveling and exploring new cultures and cuisines, with Hawaii and San Diego being two of her favorite destinations. During her career, she worked both as a paralegal and in the alarm industry for 20 years, while raising two boys as a single mother.

Three siblings survive Jan: John Mancini Jr., Rosemary Mancini and Richard Mancini. Her two sons, Daniel Mancini of North Andover, and Michael Blampye of San Francisco also survive Jan. Her long-time companion Michael Randall also survives Jan. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Daniel, John (Jack), Victoria and Juliana.

Due to the current pandemic, Jan’s wishes were to not have a service in her honor. For those who wish to honor her life, donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.