Linda E. Thompson, 72

Dec 2, 2020 by jkeating624

Member of Lynnfield Historical Society

Published December 2, 2020

LYNNFIELD — Linda E. Thompson, 72, of Lynnfield, formerly of Franklin and Millis, transitioned into heavenly peace on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at North Shore Medical Center after bravely fighting many illnesses throughout her life.

Born in Boston on Sept. 13, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Lorraine (Mason) Hansen and the stepdaughter of the late Dorothy F. Hansen.

Linda was raised in Millis. She became a longtime Lynnfield resident, moving to the town in 1983 to raise her family. She was a member of the Lynnfield Historical Society and was active at the Lynnfield Senior Center. Above all, she cherished her family and friends and time spent together. Linda lived her life with a positive attitude regarding her health.

She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth E. Thompson, with whom she shared 49 years of marriage. She was the loving mother of Joanne N. Thompson Nastri of Reading; and Matthew Thompson and his wife Jean of Lynnfield. She was the loving grandmother to four grandchildren: Andrea, Nicholas, Devin, and Emily. She was the sister of Glenn Hansen of Millis; Karen Ciaramicoli and her husband Arthur of Hopkinton; and Laura Chapman and her husband George of Uxbridge. She was the niece and goddaughter of Joan Quigley of Holliston. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends also survive her.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 1p.m. at the Willow Grove Cemetery, 10 Whittier St, Newton, N.H. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The North Shore Cancer Center and Massachusetts General Hospital, 102 Endicott St., Danvers MA 01923.