Marjorie E. Cusick, 97

Jan 13, 2021 by jkeating624

Director of Human Resources for New England Telephone Co.

Published January 13, 2021

LYNNFIELD —Marjorie E. Cusick, 97, of Lynnfield, formerly of Lynn, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2020 at the Brightview Assisted Living Center in Wakefield.

Marjorie was born in Peabody on Aug. 9, 1923, and was the daughter of the late Francis L. and Marie C. (Marchard) Cusick.

Marjorie was raised in Lynn and was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School of Lynn. She was a longtime resident of Lynnfield for over 50 years and was an active member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish.

Marjorie started her career at New England Telephone Company as a switchboard operator, and through hard work and dedication, she retired after 38 years as the director of human resources.

She loved many things, traveling being her favorite. Marjorie was fortunate to have traveled all over the world, with Ireland being her favorite — over 20 visits. She also enjoyed attending religious retreats, golfing, playing cards and going to Foxwoods.

Marjorie was the beloved sister of the late Mary F. Campbell and Jean “Celeste” Cavanaugh. She was the aunt of Debra Murphy of Lynnfield and Daniel H. Schroeder of New Hampshire. Marjorie is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Her funeral Mass was celebrated in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Lynnfield, on Monday. Interment was at St. Joseph Cemetery in Lynn.

Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home in Wakefield.