Paul Douglas Anderson, 87

Feb 17, 2021 by jkeating624

U.S. Navy veteran, published author

Published February 17, 2021

NORTH READING — Paul Douglas “Doug” Anderson, Ph.D, 87, of North Reading and formerly of Lynnfield, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 peacefully surrounded by his family.

He served from 1951 to 1959 in the U.S. Navy as a Marine Medic. Doug retired after 49 years as a professor of Anatomy and Physiology and Biology. He was a published author of several textbooks and study guides.

Doug enjoyed gardening, woodworking, camping and, most of all, spending time with his family. He was a season ticket holder for 30 years of the New England Patriots. After empty nesting, Doug and Bev enjoyed a lot of traveling. Doug was a 48-year resident of Lynnfield and lived in North Reading for the past five years. He was a Eucharistic Minister and Usher for many years at St. Maria Goretti Parish in Lynnfield. He was a member of the Wakefield Retired Men’s Club and was a representative for Lynnfield at Essex Technical Institute.

He is survived by his beloved wife Beverly, whom he was married to for 65 years. He is also survived by his children: Donna and her husband Roger, Doug, Dale and husband Leo, Linda and her husband Ernie, Kathy and her husband Tim, and Lori and her husband Jeff. Eleven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren also survive Doug. In addition to his parents, he is preceded by two brothers and a sister.

There will be a calling hour prior to the Funeral Mass at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., North Reading on Saturday, Feb. 20 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Ave Maria Parish, 112 Chestnut St., Lynnfield at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to NORD (National Organization for rare Disorders). To sign the guestbook, visit www.croswellfuneralhome.com.