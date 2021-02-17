Peter Pesa, 85

Feb 17, 2021

Published February 17, 2021

Korean War veteran, town assessor

MILTON, Ga. — Peter Pesa, 85 of Milton, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Feb. 9, 2021, with his wife and daughter at his side after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Peter grew up in Revere and moved to Lynnfield, where he raised his family. Upon his retirement in 1999, he fulfilled a lifelong dream of getting away from the snow and moved to Englewood, Florida, where he lived for more than 20 years.

He was an Air Force veteran and honorably served his country in the Korean War. Peter was an engineer who spent over 25 years of his career in the missile defense group with Raytheon Technologies. He also served his community as the town assessor of Lynnfield for 21 years.

An engineer by heart, Peter loved to tackle any home renovation that came his way. His family, friends and neighbors all benefited from his skills as a craftsman. He had a lifetime of community service as a member of various organizations, including the Knights of Columbus, Elks Club, Tamiami Amateur Radio Club, Italian American Club and Habitat for Humanity. He was also a life-long member of the Catholic Church and served as an Eucharistic Minister.

Peter’s greatest accomplishment was his commitment and devotion to family, friends and faith. He had a wonderful and playful sense of humor, and often times played pranks on the friends and family he loved most. While he was passionate and strong-willed, those that knew him well discovered he was a gentle as a lamb.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Pietro and Maria (Sarni) Pesa; his brother, Pasquale (Pat) Pesa; and sister, Mary Cutillo. He was the beloved husband of Joanne Pesa, with whom he shared 53 years of marriage. In addition to his wife, Peter leaves behind his children: Peter J. Pesa (Sarah); John J. Pesa (Amy); Mary A. O’Connell (Robert); and Paul A. Pesa (Karen). He is also survived by 10 cherished grandchildren: Simon Pesa, Noelle Pesa, Salvatore Pesa, Patrick O’Connell, John O’Connell, Kyle O’Connell, Megan Pesa, Allison Pesa, Lauren Pesa and Brendan Pesa.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements are being handled by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, Georgia. To sign the guestbook, visit www.northsidechapel.com.