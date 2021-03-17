Richard Giarrusso Sr., 85

Mar 17, 2021 by jkeating624

Enjoyed target shooting and sports cars

Published March 17, 2021

HAVERHILL — Richard Giarrusso Sr., 85, of Haverhill and formerly of Sandown, New Hampshire, passed away on March 6, 2021 at High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill.

He was born in Lynn on April 10, 1935, and was the son of the late Michael and Myrtle (Hunt) Giarrusso.

Richard was a graduate of Wakefield High School and served in the U.S. Army as well as the Air National Guard.

He moved to Sandown, New Hampshire in 1975, and was employed at General Electric in Lynn for over 31 years until his retirement.

Richard enjoyed target shooting and sports cars.

Richard is survived by his sons: Richard Giarrusso Jr. and his wife, Lori (Hayter) Giarrusso of Haverhill; and Christopher Jon Giarrusso, and his wife, Rachel Giarrusso of Canterbury, New Hampshire. He is also survived by his grandson Richard Charles Giarrusso, his wife Amy Giarrusso, and his two great-grandchildren: Richard Jakob Giarrusso and Cailey Jane Giarrusso, and his granddaughter, Tiana Giarrusso, her fiancé Matt Zakas and his great-grandson Zachary Lewis Zakas.

Due to restrictions on gatherings, the family will have a service at a future date. H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Haverhill–Bradford are handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the High Pointe Hospice House, 360 North Ave., Haverhill, MA 01830.

To share a memory or for more information, visit www.farmerfuneralhomes.com.