Rosemary A. Robertson, 88

Sep 2, 2020

Enjoyed travel and community theater

WAKEFIELD — Rosemary A. Robertson, 88, of Wakefield, died Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

Born in Boston on June 14, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Catherine (Hampe) Nickerson.

Mrs. Robertson was raised in Quincy and Dorchester and was a graduate of Hyde Park High School. She had also attended Boston University. A longtime Wakefield resident for 63 years, she was a parishioner at the Most Blessed Sacrament Parish and was a member of the church’s Ladies Guild and church choir. She had also been a longtime employee for the town of Wakefield, having split her time between the Town Hall and Police Department. Most recently, she and her husband had moved to the Brightview Senior Living Center in Wakefield.

Mrs. Robertson enjoyed travel and community theater. She also enjoyed taking her grandchildren on trips. She was a birthday cake specialist and had served as a Cub Scout Den Mother.

She was the beloved wife of George F. Robertson. She was the loving mother of Mary R. Pierandri and her husband John of Connecticut, William G. Robertson and Caren of Wakefield, Earl J. Robertson and Mina of Lynnfield, and Scott D. Robertson and his wife Sheila of Wakefield. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren: David, Lewis, Michael, Timothy, Christopher, Jennifer, Stephen, Juli, Andrew and Mason; as well as her two god-children: Mark West of Wilmington and Beverly Collins of Tewksbury.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield at 11 a.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.