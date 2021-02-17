Victoria Simoneau, 81

Feb 17, 2021 by jkeating624

Loved her family and making friends

Published February 17, 2021

LYNNFIELD — Victoria E. (Lund) Simoneau, 81, of Lynnfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 10 while surrounded by her family.

She was born on June 19, 1939 to the late Victor and Elizabeth (Wilson) Lund. Vickie was raised in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School Class of 1957. She was a member of the Wakefield Majorettes.

Vickie was married to her high school sweetheart, William Simoneau Jr., for over 60 years. Together, they moved to Lynnfield where they raised a family and created many cherished memories. She was outgoing and social, making friends everywhere she went. She supported her family by attending innumerable performances and sporting events to cheer on her children and her grandchildren.

Her grandchildren affectionately knew Vickie as “Grammie Claus” due to her boundless charity and frequent visits bearing gifts. She was an avid shopper, always collecting coupons and looking for the next big sale.

Her husband recently predeceased Vickie. They are now reunited in heaven after a brief separation of only five weeks.

Victoria leaves her daughter Susan Francoeur and her husband Edward of North Andover; and her son William Simoneau III and his wife Jennifer of North Andover. Vicki’s five cherished grandchildren also survive her: Sarah Francoeur, Courtney Francoeur, Brendan Simoneau, Jared Simoneau and Gavin Simoneau. Her two beloved grand dogs Darwin and Maverick also survive Vicki.

A small private funeral service will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Massachusetts General Hospital Interstitial Lung Disease Research Center.