William J. Simoneau Jr., 80

Jan 13, 2021 by jkeating624

Former GE plant manager

Published January 13, 2021

LYNNFIELD — William J. Simoneau Jr., 80, of Lynnfield passed away on Monday Jan. 4, 2021 after contracting COVID-19.

He was born in Lynn on March 5, 1940 to the late William and Blanche (Grue) Simoneau.

William moved to Lynnfield at the age of eight, and was a lifelong member of the community. After graduating from Tilton Academy and Northeastern University, he worked at General Electric for over 30 years, rising to the level of plant manager of the Gear Plant in Lynn.

In his free time and in retirement, William was an avid sailor, cruising his boat, the Westie II, around the Northeast Seaboard. He also was a master woodworker and craftsman, building furniture, cabinetry and art pieces for his home and family.

He was the beloved husband of Victoria (Lund) Simoneau, his high school sweetheart, with whom he shared 60 years of marriage. In addition to his wife, William leaves behind his daughter, Susan Francoeur and her husband Edward of North Andover; and his son William Simoneau III and his wife Jennifer of North Andover. Five cherished grandchildren also survive William: Sarah Francoeur, Courtney Francoeur, Brendan Simoneau, Jared Simoneau and Gavin Simoneau.

A small private funeral service will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Winchester Hospital Health Care Heroes Fund.