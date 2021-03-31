Lynnfield volleyball improves to 7-0

Mar 31, 2021 by jkeating624

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield High volleyball team stayed undefeated on Monday evening as they dispatched visiting Pentucket 3-0. They won 25-6, 25-9 and 25-13 as they overpowered the Sachems.

SENIOR CAPTAIN Daniella Colarusso gets ready to serve up an ace. The libero has 28 aces, 84 digs and 14 assists this season. (File Photo)

With that win, the Pioneers improved to 7-0 with three games remaining in the regular season.

On March 24, the Pioneers won 3-1 at Hamilton-Wenham. It was the first time the locals lost a set this season. Lynnfield won the first set 25- 13 but the Generals won the second one 25-23.

The Pioneers then took command as they won the final two sets, 25-20 and 25-7.

Lynnfield had three players record double digit kills: sophomore Ella Gizmunt (15), senior captain Ava Buonfiglio (12) and senior Jillian Babine (10).

Gizmunt, Buonfiglio and senior captain Daniella Colarusso each had four aces. Junior Sarah Foley had 33 assists and Gizmunt (15), Colarusso (12) and Babine (12) led the way in digs.

On March 22, the Pioneers won at Georgetown 3-0. The Royals, who are one of the newer programs in the Cape Ann League, were no match as the Pioneers won 25-6, 25-7 and 25-11.

Babine had nine kills, three aces, nine digs and two assists to lead the way.

Lynnfield beat host North Reading 3-0 back on March 19. The Hornets were more competitive as the match went along as the Pioneers won 25-10, 25-12 and 25-18.

Gizmunt had a strong hitting day against the Hornets with 16 kills. Buonfiglio added eight kills, four aces, two blocks and six digs. Foley had 24 assists.

In the home opener on St. Patrick’s Day evening, the Pioneers beat Ipswich 3-0. They won the first set 25-18 and the next two games with matching 25-12 scores.

SARAH FOLEY (10) sets up Vanessa Torosian (3) for a kill. Foley has 131 assists, 26 digs, 12 aces and nine kills throughout Lynnfield’s first seven matches. Torosian has 19 kills, 39 digs and 15 aces. (File Photo)

Ella Gizmunt had 14 kills, nine service aces and eight digs while Vanessa Torosian had 11 digs, five kills and five service aces.

Daniella Colarusso led the team in digs with 21 and she also chipped in five service aces.

On Wednesday (March 31) the Pioneers host Newburyport at 5:30 p.m. Lynnfield then welcomes Triton on April 5 at 5:30 p.m.

The Pioneers are looking for the season sweep against both schools.