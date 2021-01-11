Madaleine M. Williams, 86

Jan 11, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the January 11, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Madaleine M. (Paiva) Williams, 86, of Wakefield, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Friday Jan. 8, 2021.

Born in Melrose on Dec. 2, 1934, she was a lifetime resident of Wakefield. While working at Transitron, Madaleine met and married the love of her life, the late Robert C. Williams. She then paused her career long enough to dedicate herself to raising her eight children. She then returned to work and retired from Analog Devices in Wilmington.

She was the loving daughter of the late George and Madaleine (Jobe) Paiva. She was a wonderful sister to her late brothers Joseph, George, Robert, Herbert and John, as well as loving mother to her late daughter Sharon.

She was a most loving mother and mother-in-law to Patricia and Don Cronan of Rochester, N.H., Kathleen and Kenneth Yazinka of Wakefield, Robert and Terri Williams of Wakefield, Diane Williams of Wakefield, David Williams of Wakefield, Janet and James Connors of Wakefield, Steven Williams of Exeter, N.H., and Cheryl Williams of Wakefield.

Her love and joy came from her 20 grandchildren and their spouses: Jennifer and Joseph Barrows, Michael Cronan, Robert and Shannon Yazinka, David and Amanda Yazinka, Joseph and Kathryn Yazinka, Michelle and Ryan Doran, Erika Williams and Peter, Robert and Nicole Williams, Shawna Williams and Drew, Ryan and Brittany Williams, Kathryn and Steve Dowsett, Kevin and Amira Williams, Madelyn Williams and Peter, James Connors, Emmalee Connors, Nicole and Glenn McCaffrey, Steven and Traci Williams, Kristina Williams, Faith MacBrien and Melissa Williams.

Yet the love in her eyes shined the brightest when seeing or spending time with her 20 great-grandchildren.

Madaleine lived an amazing life. Time spent with family and friends were the most important things in life to her. She enjoyed taking long drives, reading and sharing good books, having great conversations over dinner and spending her summers on the lake at Grand View Campground (her happy place), always being surrounded by her family and friends.

Due to current circumstances, the family will hold private visitation through McDonald Funeral Home, followed by a funeral Mass celebrated in the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Wakefield.

A celebration of life gathering for all to attend will be held in the late spring.

In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions in Madaleine’s name may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.