Madeline DeSimone, 93

Dec 23, 2019 by Keith Curtis

Published in the December 23, 2019 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Madeline (Marcellin) DeSimone, 93, of Wakefield, and longtime resident of East Boston, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at her home.

Born in Park City Utah, Madeline was one of seven children of the late Emil and Bernice (nee Tremea) Marcellin. She grew up in Park City, graduating from Park City High School in 1943.

During WWII, Madeline was a Tram Driver on an Army Base. She met her beloved Frederick while he was serving on the base at a Soda Shop. They married shortly after and moved to East Boston to start their family.

Family was first and foremost in Madeline’s heart. She lived for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild. She loved to cook, and as a lover of traditions, she had her family over every Sunday for the weekly family dinner. A tradition she carried on for many years.

After raising her three children, Madeline attended Simmons College, graduating with her associates degree in Social Work. She worked as a social worker at the North End Community Health Center, working with the elderly for many years. She loved her time helping others in need.

A country girl at heart, Madeline enjoyed gardening and loved her plants. She looked forward to taking her grandchildren to the marshes and nature preserves around the area. Though she held on to her rural roots, she had a special spot in her heart for Boston and the North End.

Madeline’s warmth, inner strength, and love for her family will be missed.

Madeline is the beloved wife of the late Frederick DeSimone Sr. with whom she shared 65 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Carl L. DeSimone and his wife Karen of Bradenton, Fla., James DeSimone and his wife Theresa of Wakefield, and the late Frederick DeSimone, Jr. and his late wife Charlotte. Dear sister of Mary Sanchez and her husband Ray of Duchesne Utah, Frank Marcellin and his wife Gloria of Salt Lake City, Utah, and the late Norma, Gerry, James, and Peggy. Cherished grandmother of Liza Internicola and her husband Dan, Erica Capogreco and her husband Roberto “Chickie,” Dawn Fonseca and her partner Al, Michelle Gauetta and her husband Vincent, Frederick DeSimone III, and Katelyn Jarvis and her husband Patrick. Also survived by her great-grandchildren Samantha and her husband Mike, Sarah, Serena, Nicholas, Michalena, Antonio, and Lola, and great-great-granddaughter Isabella.

Relatives and friends gathered in honor of Madeline during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Friday, Dec. 20 and again on Saturday before leaving in procession to St. Joseph Parish, 173 Albion St., Wakefield for her funeral service. Interment in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.