Madeline H. Austin, 92

Mar 12, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 12, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Madeline H. Austin, 92, of Wakefield died on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Melrose Wakefield Hospital.

She was born in Stoneham on April 10, 1927 and was the daughter of the late Welsford and Flora (Stevens) Hiltz.

Madeline was raised in Melrose and was a graduate of Melrose High School. She had been a Wakefield resident for over 60 years and was a member of the Wakefield Lynnfield United Methodist Church where she was active in the Women’s Group. She was a retired traffic supervisor for the town of Wakefield. When she retired, Madeline and George moved to Little River, S.C. and spent their summers in Maine. Madeline and George loved to travel and fondly remembered their European trips and trip to Costa Rica. They enjoyed camping and hiking even up into their 80’s. She was an avid reader, knitter, and loved the beach and exercising.

She was the beloved wife of the late George L. Austin. She was the loving mother of Edward J. Austin and his fiancée Patti Neals of North Reading and Gretchen A. DiNanno and her husband James of Wakefield. Madeline was the grandmother of Vanessa and Brian Austin, James DiNanno and wife Liz, and Robert DiNanno. She was also the great-grandmother of Caden DiNanno.

She is survived by her niece Moira Peterson and her husband David of Wrentham and their daughter Caitlin, her niece Jenness Whitaker and her husband David of Scarborough, Maine and their children Maren and Cullen. She is also survived by her “baby sister” Marilyn Williams of Melrose.

The family would like to thank the staff and residents at Brightview of Wakefield for the love and care that Madeline received over the past two years. They were truly like family to her. Her very dear friends at “the table,” Helen, Lorraine, Ruthie, Priscilla, Alice and Mike. Also a big thank you to Dr. Nadelson, Dr. Conway, Dr. Luke, and Dr. Thakkar.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday from 4-8 p.m. Funeral service to be held on Saturday at the Wakefield/Lynnfield United Methodist Church, 273 Vernon St., Wakefield at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.