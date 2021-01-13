Man faces charges after standoff with police

Jan 13, 2021 by jkeating624

THERE WAS A HEAVY law enforcement presence yesterday after a man barricaded himself inside his Richardson Avenue apartment and made threatening remarks to police. (Melanie Dolbeare Photos)

WAKEFIELD — Wakefield Police took a 31-year-old Richardson Avenue man into custody without further incident or injury at approximately 6:30 p.m. yesterday after he had barricaded himself inside a unit at an apartment complex on Richardson Avenue earlier in the day.

At approximately 3 p.m., Wakefield Police were called to an apartment complex at 41 Richardson Ave. after being told of a male suspect who had allegedly assaulted another man in the hallway, punching and kicking the other man. The suspect subsequently barricaded himself in his apartment and made threats toward law enforcement.

Wakefield Police requested mutual aid support through the Northeast Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC). Residents were asked to avoid the area of Richardson Avenue, which was shut down during the incident.

Wakefield Police, with the assistance of their mental health clinician and the mutual aid support of NEMLEC, were able to bring the situation to a peaceful resolution.

The individual was taken for evaluation and will be charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (a shod foot). Other charges are likely to follow, police said.

Social media rumors about a firearm or a bomb on site were false, police said.

“We’re grateful that what could have been a very volatile situation was swiftly and peacefully resolved,” said Police Chief Steven Skory. “Thanks to the negotiation efforts of the Wakefield Police Department and NEMLEC, we were able to bring this incident to a close.”