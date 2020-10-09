Women regain confidence, self-esteem after hair loss with help of wigs

Oct 9, 2020 by jkeating624

Posted on: Friday, October 9, 2020

Published: Thursday, October 9, 2020

By GAIL LOWE

NANCY PARSHLEY, owner of Mane Attraction Wigs, is shown with Oliver, her adorable golden doodle. (Courtesy Photo)

PEABODY — Tears threaten to spill from Nancy Parshley’s eyes when she talks about the women who cross the threshold of her business — Mane Attraction Wigs.

So impassioned is she about women who have suffered hair loss from chemotherapy treatments, alopecia, female pattern baldness or just general thinning that she has made it her mission to show them they need not despair. Mane Attraction Wigs is about hair restoration — not through expensive procedures or chemical applications to the scalp — but through gorgeous wigs in an array of colors, lengths and styles any woman would be thrilled to wear.

The many wigs at her shop, located at 139 Lynnfield St., Peabody, are made from both synthetic and human hair and come in styles such as angled bobs, tousled, curly, textured, pixie, shag, stacked, and one many women have favored for years —long, flowing beautiful locks of hair.

Parshley’s wigs play a major role in restoring women’s self-esteem, self-confidence and attractiveness when they experience hair loss regardless of age or health status. Most of all, they give women hope.

“I like nothing better than seeing the transformation of a person who was upset and in tears when they came to Mane Attraction and watching their excitement build when they look in the mirror and see themselves in a new and beautiful way,” Parshley said.

The exterior of Mane Attraction Wigs is simple with its plate glass window and signage. But step inside the boutique and shoppers are transported to an elegant yet homey space furnished with cabinets featuring pretty crystal knobs, playful messages written on the floor and a wall mural that showcases Parshley’s lovely granddaughter Mackenzie wearing an equally lovely wig. There’s also soft jazz playing in the background and an appealing fragrance wafting from scent diffusers. Then there is Parshley herself— a warm, youthful and engaging woman whose passion for helping women reclaim themselves and their power is contagious.

Parshley is as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside and talks easily about the role she plays in women’s (and men’s) lives, often when they are at critical life junctions. Her heart just about breaks when a crying woman comes to her shop while being treated for cancer, takes off her ball cap and reveals her bald head. She empathizes with men, too, and has a personal fondness for all members of the LGBTQIA community who may be looking for a wig to transition. She gets in touch with her playful side, too, when she helps a drag queen pick out a wig or drives about in her “wig mobile” with pictures of Mackenzie wearing five different wigs.

A portraitist and theater major while in college, Parshley used her ingenuity and creative talents to blend Mane Attraction Wigs and her 27-year-old marketing and advertising company, Infinite Media, Inc., a business she founded and heads with her husband, Joe Parshley. To this end, she developed a dazzling website and stunning peripheral advertising materials current and potential clients can view while making life-enhancing decisions.

WOMEN WHO have suffered hair loss will find a gorgeous array of synthetic and human hair wigs at Nancy Parshley’s Mane Attraction Wigs on Lynnfield Street in Peabody. Parshley’s granddaughter Mackenzie is featured on a wall mural, at right, wearing one of the boutique’s wigs. (Courtesy Photo)

One 6- by 9-inch brochure features photographs of women wearing wigs that bring out their natural beauty and best features. Adjectives she uses include “youthful,” “trendy,” “stellar” and “limitless.” Each word describes a featured wig on a given page, whether short and sassy or long, wavy and sexy.

“By age 60, 80 percent of all women notice hair loss,” she commented. “We feel alone (when that happens). Hair is emotional.”

When Parshley noticed that her own hair was thinning, she went online to shop for a wig she would love. She found one but did not want anyone to know she was wearing it. Soon, however, the compliments started pouring in and she let people in on her secret.

“Once I started saying, ‘Thank you, it’s a wig,’ I became more confident,” she noted. “My goal was to break the stigma of wearing a wig once I ‘owned it.’”

Even more curious about wigs, she searched for information online, enrolled in video training and decided to spread the word.

Parshley also said she felt guilty for shopping at two local stores because her purpose was to enhance her style and not because she was in the middle of cancer treatments. These visits to wig shops left her disappointed and even more determined to make a difference to countless suffering women. One idea led to another and before long she knew she wanted to become a wig distributor or, as she prefers, a wig “enthusiast” who would offer a “safe, warm, low-pressure, inviting boutique” where women could not only have fun but become empowered by other women who were moving through extremely challenging times of their own.

She even offers complimentary photo shoots with professional photographer Nicholas “Nick” Nearhos in her studio to help them see just how beautiful they are.

“We are building a wall of wigs to showcase how fantastic they look — no before or after shots — just after shots because we don’t need to look back,” Parshley commented.

Before the coronavirus pandemic turned the world upside down, Parshley held wine and wig parties, events that featured free pinot grigio, cabernet sauvignon, treats and a makeup artist.

“The women came in droves,” she said, adding that sometimes women just want a “topper” to start (a small wig that fills in thinning hair near the crown). At other times, the women like clip-in extensions for volume or even a ponytail. The parties have included a photo shoot of the women wearing their new “do’s.” When the pandemic becomes history, she will resume these popular events. Meanwhile, people currently crossing her threshold can breathe easily, knowing that Parshley is taking the coronavirus threat seriously. Every product in her boutique is constantly sanitized and cleaned.

The wig parties affirmed for Parshley that she would become the catalyst for the way women view wigs and that she would help them let go of wasted time and energy worrying about hair loss.

On an even more personal level, she was convinced that she would become involved in a greater cause when a family member was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. Ever compassionate, Parshley gave her sister-in-law two wigs, both of which she not only appreciated but loved.

“It made the journey for her less stressful,” said Parshley. It wasn’t long before girls and women with alopecia, female pattern baldness, chemo hair losses and many other conditions found their way to Mane Attraction Wigs.

“I was humbled,” said Parshley, “and decided to buzz my hair to live it along with them.” She smiled and added, “I’m often known for taking off my wig,” then grew more serious when she said, “My job is to take away women’s tears and show them the other side and experience life-changing solutions.”

Parshley tells these women not to worry but instead says they will never have a bad hair day again. In fact, she sells shirts that say “Ask me why I never have a bad hair day” and teaches women they have nothing to hide.

Her job now is to hold a woman’s hand, listen and grieve with her. And then she gives them hope.

“At age 60 and starting a new business designed and marketed by Infinite Media, Inc. — well, it just brings me joy,” said Parshley. “I’m married to the best man in the world — Joe Parshley — 32 years now. He believes in me and together we have built Infinite and now we are building Mane Attraction Wigs. He is the love of my life.”

Parshley concluded by saying that she is always wearing a wig. “When I lay out my clothes, I lay out my wig to match. Wigs make me feel confident,” she said. “And I want other women to feel the same way.”

See accompanying ad for what Parshley is doing to help those fighting cancer. Her MANE Cause is being held this month and she invites you to purchase a wig (with special discounts), participate in The Pink Strand Project or make a donation to raise money and awareness for those fighting cancer.

Parshley films strong women who want to share their stories to help others at https://www.maneattractionwigs.com/mane-cause. Follow her on Facebook at Nancy Parshley. To donate to heapsofhope.org, which supports women financially as they move through their journey, go to https://www.maneattractionwigs.com/pink-strand-project. Fight Back kits for challenged loved ones are available at https://www.maneattractionwigs.com/product-page/lindi-fight-back-pack.