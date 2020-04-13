Marcia A. Czinege, 75

Apr 13, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the April 13, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Marcia A. Czinege, 75, of Wakefield, died on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the Care One in Wilmington from complications of COVID-19.

Born in Everett on March 31, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Elizabeth (Mitchell) Fritz.

Mrs. Czinege was a graduate of Everett Vocational High School, Class of 1963. She had been a Wakefield resident for 45 years. Mrs. Czinege was a member of St. Joseph Parish in Wakefield and was active in the Conquistadors She enjoyed Bingo, game shows and the Wakefield 4th of July Parade.

Mrs. Czinege was the wife of the late Steven Czinege. She is survived by her four children: Paul E. Lord Jr., and his wife Patricia of Wakefield, Michelle M. Koehler and her husband James M. of Londonderry, N.H., Sean A. Lord and his wife Ginger and Marcianne Wanis and her companion Brian Carafa all of Wilmington, her nine grandchildren; Paul E. Lord III, Sara Marie Lord, Michael Koehler, Sean Koehler, James Koehler, Shayne Gaffney, Evan Lord, Zachary Lord and Steven Wanis and her three brothers; Jack Fritz, Albert Fritz and Anthony Fritz all of Everett. Mrs. Czinege is also survived by her eight great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Marcia’s life will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home in Wakefield.