Margaret Jane Perks, 94

Sep 11, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the September 11, 2020 edition.

DERRY, New Hampshire — Margaret Jane (Stoddart) Perks, 94, beloved wife of the late Frank Cutting Perks of Stoneham died peacefully Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Derry, New Hampshire with her family by her side.

Margaret was born in Atwood’s Brook, Nova Scotia on February 17, 1926, the daughter of the late Sea Captain Robert Gordon Stoddart and the late Lila Hazel (Atwood) Stoddart, being the last of the Stoddart clan.

Margaret attended school in Doctor’s Cove, Nova Scotia until the start of World War II when the family moved to Shelburne, Nova Scotia. She attended school before she worked for Fairbanks Morris a major supplier of ships for the war effort. After the war, Margaret became a telephone operator. In 1948 she saw her father off on a scientific expedition in Central and South America. She thought she would never see her father again. Unfortunately, that premonition came true as he passed away in Cuba.

In 1952 Margaret and her mother came to the United States and joined the family who was already living here. She started working in the electronic field where she met the love of her life. Frank and Margaret were married at the First Baptist Church in Wakefield on June 23, 1956.

In 1972 she lost her love and brought up two young children by herself. She continued to work in electronics until about 1978 when she took care of her mother after a major stroke. In 1980 she went back into the electronics field after her mother’s passing and continued to work until age 70 when she retired.

After retirement, she kept herself busy by gardening, quilting, and traveling but most importantly, no matter what, her family always came first.

Surviving Margaret is her son, Gordon E. Perks of Stoneham, and her daughter, Susan E. (Perks) Demers of Derry, New Hampshire. She is also survived by her beloved granddaughter Amanda M. Demers of Derry, New Hampshire. Margaret has many nieces and nephews that loved her very much. Margaret was predeceased by her brothers Gordon H. Stoddart and Blanchard K. Stoddart, sisters Ruby S. (Stoddart) Smith, and Lilian M. (Stoddart) King. She was also predeceased by her son-in-law Kevin E. Demers.

Calling hours are on Tuesday, September 15 from 5-7 p.m. at McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield. Due to COVID-19, the funeral service will be private and limited to family and friends on Wednesday, September 16 at McDonald Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in West Peabody which will be open to Margaret’s many friends on Wednesday at 11a.m.

Arrangements are being handled by McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.